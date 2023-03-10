5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsOukitel WP21 Ultra has thermal camera, robust body and should be released...

Oukitel WP21 Ultra has thermal camera, robust body and should be released soon

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Oukitel WP21 Ultra has thermal camera, robust body and should be released soon
1678459446 oukitel wp21 ultra has thermal camera robust body and should.jpeg
- Advertisement -

published

Seeking to continue the successful legacy of the Oukitel WP21, the Chinese manufacturer decided to launch an even more powerful version of the smartphone this year.

We are talking about the Oukitel WP21 Ultra, which brings the good old robust body and also a series of improvements.

- Advertisement -

Do you want to know more details about Oukitel’s new release? Then scroll down the page!

Thermal camera


The main feature of the new Oukitel WP21 Ultra is its thermal camera. This is a technology that has a wide range of applications, including body temperature detection, night vision, the search for life, and much more.

There is no shortage of chips, there is a huge deficit: we are manufacturing more than ever and it is still not enough

In Oukitel WP21 Ultra, the thermal image resolution is 256*192 and the frame rate is 25Hz, easily adjusting for use in various scenarios.

Need to check if a car engine is too hot? With Oukitel WP21 Ultra this is possible. Are you cooking and want to know the exact temperature of the water? Just point your smartphone at the liquid.

Long-lasting battery and tough body


- Advertisement -

If there’s one thing that makes the Oukitel WP21 Ultra a rugged smartphone, it’s its set of certifications. It brings IP68 and IP69K to ensure resistance to water and dust, in addition to being built to the military standard (MIL-STD-810H).

The Oukitel WP21 Ultra survives up to 30 minutes underwater at 1.5m and can also be dropped from a height of 1.5m.

As for its monstrous 9,800 mAh battery, it was developed thinking about ensuring that the user can stay days away from the socket.

In addition, the manufacturer also delivers a 66W fast charger with the device, making it go from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes.

Performance and cameras


- Advertisement -

The new Oukitel WP21 Ultra has a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor and the chipset works together with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In addition, in order to maintain the success of its predecessor, the WP21 Ultra has a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The rear set of cameras is formed by a 64 MP main lens and there is another 20 MP for night shots.

Finally, to take good selfies, there is still a 20 MP Sony sensor.

Where to find?

The TCL Fold ‘n Roll with its foldable and roll-up screen is both mobile, phablet and tablet

Did you like the proposal of the new Oukitel WP21 Ultra? Want to take one home? The smartphone is expected to launch on March 20.

You can now take the opportunity to save Oukitel’s official page to your favorites.

published

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

TudoTV: 10 series to watch in Women’s Month on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. Now let's remember...
Microsoft

What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [10/03/2023]

March 2023 started with some interesting news on Disney Plus like the premiere of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.