Oukitel WP21 Ultra has thermal camera, robust body and should be released soon

published

Seeking to continue the successful legacy of the Oukitel WP21, the Chinese manufacturer decided to launch an even more powerful version of the smartphone this year. We are talking about the Oukitel WP21 Ultra, which brings the good old robust body and also a series of improvements. - Advertisement - Do you want to know more details about Oukitel’s new release? Then scroll down the page!

Thermal camera





The main feature of the new Oukitel WP21 Ultra is its thermal camera. This is a technology that has a wide range of applications, including body temperature detection, night vision, the search for life, and much more. There is no shortage of chips, there is a huge deficit: we are manufacturing more than ever and it is still not enough In Oukitel WP21 Ultra, the thermal image resolution is 256*192 and the frame rate is 25Hz, easily adjusting for use in various scenarios. Need to check if a car engine is too hot? With Oukitel WP21 Ultra this is possible. Are you cooking and want to know the exact temperature of the water? Just point your smartphone at the liquid.

Long-lasting battery and tough body





- Advertisement - If there’s one thing that makes the Oukitel WP21 Ultra a rugged smartphone, it’s its set of certifications. It brings IP68 and IP69K to ensure resistance to water and dust, in addition to being built to the military standard (MIL-STD-810H). The Oukitel WP21 Ultra survives up to 30 minutes underwater at 1.5m and can also be dropped from a height of 1.5m. As for its monstrous 9,800 mAh battery, it was developed thinking about ensuring that the user can stay days away from the socket. In addition, the manufacturer also delivers a 66W fast charger with the device, making it go from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes.

Performance and cameras





- Advertisement - The new Oukitel WP21 Ultra has a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor and the chipset works together with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In addition, in order to maintain the success of its predecessor, the WP21 Ultra has a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The rear set of cameras is formed by a 64 MP main lens and there is another 20 MP for night shots. Finally, to take good selfies, there is still a 20 MP Sony sensor.

Where to find?