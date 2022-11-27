Oukitel WP21 is resistant, has good specifications and special price during the World Cup

published

The Oukitel WP21 was a real success in its pre-sales season, especially in markets such as Europe and Russia. That’s because this is the most powerful rugged smartphone of 2022 and its specs are eye-catching. Therefore, thinking about the public that was unable to buy the device, the Chinese manufacturer will give everyone a new opportunity this Black Friday. There are only 24 hours of promotion and you can’t miss it, but before that, get to know all the specifications of the new Oukitel WP21.

The most powerful of all time

The Oukitel WP21 is the robust smartphone with the best datasheet of 2022. That’s because it features a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor and a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. That is, a super current set for those who even want to play games like League of Legends and Alto’s Odyssey. In addition, this smartphone also features a 64 MP main camera, a 20 MP Sony sensor for night vision and a 2 MP macro that guarantee a great set for photos in all environments. Another important innovation is the unprecedented dual screen, since it has an external display that simulates a clock and can be a good option to see notifications and time, for example. The presence of 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage is yet another aspect that should not be ignored.

Reasons to choose WP21





According to Oukitel, the new WP21 manages to satisfy all audiences, since it is resistant enough for those who like to venture out and powerful enough for daily use or in games. The smartphone even has IP68 certification to ensure resistance to water, dust and even extreme temperatures. Do you often work outdoors, are you tired of spilling something on your precious phone, or do you just want to post something on Twitter while showering in the morning? Whatever the reason, a water-resistant smartphone should be at the top of your shopping list.

Resistance above all





Afraid of your smartphone falling and breaking? The Oukitel WP21 solves this quite simply, as it survives drops onto hard surfaces or even sand. Its 6.78-inch screen is also protected from any unforeseen circumstances and this is something that can be important for many clumsy users. Imagine that you will have to endure sudden torrential rain in the camp and your phone in your pocket also gets soaked. Even the “waterproof” backpack also gets wet from the inside. Oops! Your cell phone was soaked for hours in that humid environment and it still broke. You will have 0 of these issues to worry about once you have the Oukitel WP21. Of course, a real adventure needs a smartphone with good autonomy and this is where the WP21 excels. It has a massive 9,800mAh battery and supports up to 66W fast charging. That is, in addition to staying days out of the socket, the device also does not spend much time attached to it.

Where to buy?