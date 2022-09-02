OtterBox Launches New MagSafe Chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

OtterBox launched this Thursday (1st) new wireless compatible with ’s MagSafe technology. The accessories arrive with a modern design and multiple charging points allowing you to recharge up to three devices simultaneously, as long as there is compatibility with the wireless charger. The accessories come with stylish design and modern features to meet the demand of users looking for a 3-in-1 charging station. The magnetic holder makes it possible to fix smartphones, smart watches and wireless earphones in different positions without the devices falling over.

Both have 15W wireless power supported by Apple devices and sturdy aluminum construction that leaves no fingerprints. The connection to the socket is made through a 36W wall charger, two meters long, which is included in the purchase kit. - Advertisement - Although the focus is on wireless chargers, the company also presented wall adapters with USB Type-C and Lightning input with GaN technology for fast charging with powers of 30W or 60W. Finally, OtterBox also presented two chargers that can be plugged into the vehicle’s cigarette lighter socket.

Although the focus is evidently on Apple devices, induction chargers can be used to charge any cell phone, headset or smartwatch that supports this technology, such as Galaxy S22 cell phones, for example. In this case, the performance may not be the same, but the recharge will be done. The triple induction charging station costs US$ 149.99 (about R$ 780 in direct conversion) and is available in white or black. In the case of portable chargers, the suggested price starts at US$ 29.99 (~ R$ 160) and can reach US$ 60 (around R$ 370) depending on the version chosen.

offers