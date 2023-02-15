5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsOtter launches OtterPilot, its new AI-powered meeting assistant

Otter launches OtterPilot, its new AI-powered meeting assistant

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
otterpilot.jpg
otterpilot.jpg
- Advertisement -

Otter, a company specializing in voice transcriptions powered by Artificial Intelligence, is launching a new product that will allow virtual meetings to be more efficient by carrying out a series of tasks.

This is OtterPilot, a meeting assistant powered by Artificial Intelligence, which has audio recording, note writing, automatic slide capture and summary generation functions.

Making life easier in meetings

- Advertisement -

OtterPilot will be rolling out to all existing Otter plans over the next few days, according to the company. The idea is that OtterPilot offers, once a meeting is over, a summary of the key aspects of it automatically by email, either to all attendees or to an Otter group.

In addition, it will also automatically capture the slides that are presented in the meetings and then make them available along with the transcripts of what was discussed in said meetings to, according to what they say, allow professionals to easily search and retrieve important slides as a reminder of what shared.

And during meetings, OtterPilot is also capable of generating notes in real time, sharing them with everyone so they can also collaborate through a series of actions, for which it also offers them live transcriptions, among other features.

In this way, OtterPilot will offer a series of benefits in real time for those who attend the meetings, seeking that attendees can be more efficient to focus on the presentations, while it will offer other benefits for those who have not been able to attend or want to have the most important elements after the celebrations of the meetings to which they have been invited.

- Advertisement -

Otter notes that its bot, Otter Assistant, will now be part of OtterPilot.

AI as a resource that changes the way we work

For Sam Liang, CEO and co-founder of Otter.ai:

AI is helping us in all aspects of our lives. Every day when I drive to work I am helped and inspired by the advances in Tesla’s Autopilot system. Similarly, we’ve seen huge improvements in Otter’s AI capabilities, and now our OtterPilot promises to eliminate note-taking, save time, and improve meeting productivity for our users’ next billion meetings.

There is no doubt that Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing productivity in many sectors, being more booming than ever since the appearance of ChatGPT, and where Otter, like other companies, have not wanted to be left behind.

- Advertisement -

In this sense, Otter is using a new summary model by Artificial Intelligence compared to the one it used in the past.

Image credit: otter.ai

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor is launching an AI startup

It was only a few months ago that Bret Taylor had two of the...
Tech News

Best desktop PC computer deals for February 2023

Whether you’re looking for a productivity desktop, a gaming PC powerhouse, or a stylish...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.