Otter launches OtterPilot, its new AI-powered meeting assistant

Otter, a company specializing in voice transcriptions powered by Artificial Intelligence, is launching a new product that will allow virtual meetings to be more efficient by carrying out a series of tasks.

This is OtterPilot, a meeting assistant powered by Artificial Intelligence, which has audio recording, note writing, automatic slide capture and summary generation functions.



Making life easier in meetings

OtterPilot will be rolling out to all existing Otter plans over the next few days, according to the company. The idea is that OtterPilot offers, once a meeting is over, a summary of the key aspects of it automatically by email, either to all attendees or to an Otter group.

In addition, it will also automatically capture the slides that are presented in the meetings and then make them available along with the transcripts of what was discussed in said meetings to, according to what they say, allow professionals to easily search and retrieve important slides as a reminder of what shared.

And during meetings, OtterPilot is also capable of generating notes in real time, sharing them with everyone so they can also collaborate through a series of actions, for which it also offers them live transcriptions, among other features.

In this way, OtterPilot will offer a series of benefits in real time for those who attend the meetings, seeking that attendees can be more efficient to focus on the presentations, while it will offer other benefits for those who have not been able to attend or want to have the most important elements after the celebrations of the meetings to which they have been invited.

Otter notes that its bot, Otter Assistant, will now be part of OtterPilot.

AI as a resource that changes the way we work

For Sam Liang, CEO and co-founder of Otter.ai:

AI is helping us in all aspects of our lives. Every day when I drive to work I am helped and inspired by the advances in Tesla’s Autopilot system. Similarly, we’ve seen huge improvements in Otter’s AI capabilities, and now our OtterPilot promises to eliminate note-taking, save time, and improve meeting productivity for our users’ next billion meetings.

There is no doubt that Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing productivity in many sectors, being more booming than ever since the appearance of ChatGPT, and where Otter, like other companies, have not wanted to be left behind.

In this sense, Otter is using a new summary model by Artificial Intelligence compared to the one it used in the past.

Image credit: otter.ai