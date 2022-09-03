Other productions to see if you liked “Adult Love”, which is among the most watched on Netflix

love is an hour and 40 minute Danish thriller wrapped in a big couple drama released on August 26th. At this moment, the film is crowned as the #1 production in the weekly ranking of Netflixin the category of non-English speaking films, with more than 17 million hours viewed. What has the audience so captivated by this story?

adult love focuses on the fine line between love and hate between husband and wife, which becomes dangerous when the wife discovers her husband’s affair, leading them both to extreme measures to get what they want. This could be a story that many identify with. Now, if you saw it and you were left wanting more, we present you with a select list (almost hidden) of similar productions so that you can continue enjoying the giant of the streaming. You will thank us!

race to success

10-episode drama starring Asian-American actress, singer-songwriter, and model, Arden Cho, who plays a visionary and idealistic woman named Ingrid Yun, in her story of struggling to become a fundamental part of a renowned New York law firm. She works on her goals without neglecting romance, friendship, family, much less her principles.

On race to success, The Chicago Tribune said: “It doesn’t require your undivided attention to enjoy it, but it’s interesting enough to keep watching.”

The scandal

The scandal (bombshell) is the film that every woman and journalist in the world should see. This biographical drama based on true events about sexual abuse tells the experiences of a journalist known as Gretchen Carlson, who denounces Roger Ailes, founder of foxnewsfor sexual harassment. However, the outcome of the story focuses on the lawsuit, which is the trigger for a chain of reactions from women who also suffered harassment from the powerful executive.

This 2019 production was mostly applauded by critics, in addition to obtaining about 7 awards in various nominations. It is starred by Charlize Theron, margot robbie Y Nicole Kidman.

echoes

echoes It is the story that many of our lives have wanted to see. It is a drama and intrigue miniseries wrapped in kidnappings and disappearances that follows the lives of two sisters named Leni and Gina, who are identical twins who have secretly exchanged their lives since they were children, thus culminating in a double life as adults. However, nothing is forever, far from perfect, since one day, one of the sisters disappears and everything in their perfectly planned world turns into chaos.

“An authentic miniseries paranoia that mixes thriller with psychiatry, derived from childhood traumas,” said one viewer.

The price of the truth

2019 drama starring Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo. (Focus Features)

Drama based on true events, “Inspired by a tenacious lawyer played by actor Mark Ruffalo, who uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of deaths and illnesses to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process he risks his future, his job and even his own family to bring the truth to light.”

Anne Hathaway He is also a fundamental part of this production, accompanying Ruffalo and forming the leading characters. The price of the truth it was rated 90% positive and earned two nominations. One at the Satellite Awards, nominated for best drama script and actor (Ruffalo), and at the César Awards, nominated for best foreign film.

where there was fire

where there was fire is a Mexican story of love and mystery that takes place in a fire station. Edward Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral, Ivan Amozurrutia, Emerald Pimentel, Pole Morin, Oka Giner, Mauricio Henao, Antonio Sotillo, Daniel Gama and Everardo Arzate; its main characters.

365 more days

Polish erotic drama sequel 365. This part of the story recounts the crisis of trust that puts Laura and Massimo’s relationship to the test, in which now an attractive man named Nacho is focused on separating them at any cost. 365 days more comes with more drama and much more eroticism.

