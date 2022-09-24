‘Other devices’: the new Google Play tab to find apps for your watch, TV and car from your mobile

Since last year, the Play Store of our mobile allows us to search for and install applications on our watch or on our television, thus avoiding having to stare at the small screen of the watch or having to write inconveniently from the remote control of our TV.

With the latest version of the Play Store of our mobile, Google goes one step further and adds a new section that allows us to comfortably discover new available for other .

Other devices

Google has started to activate in the section of apps the new tab ‘Other devices’which allows us to discover applications for our clock, TV Y clicking on each of these types of devices.

In this way we can explore from our mobile the apps and games that are available for Wear OS, Android Wear, and Android Auto. Previously, the Play Store only allowed us to explore the watch apps from Categories > Clock Apps. With this change it is now easier to access this section along with more types of devices.

In these sections we will featured applications and collections of applications for each type of device. If we want to find a specific application we will have to use the search and filter by type of device, which since the end of last year we can also filter the results to only see mobile apps, watches or televisions.

Via | 9to5Google

