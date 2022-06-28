OSOM OV1, twist: it becomes Solana Saga and focuses on crypto

- Advertisement -

Together with Nothing Phone (1), OSOM OV1 is one of the new aspiring protagonists of the most talked about smartphone sector of the period. Or maybe it is correct to say “was”, because in the past few hours there has been a rather astonishing twist: will arrive on the market under the name of Solana Saga and will be focused on the blockchaina bit like HTC’s Exodus series.

To be perfectly clear: OSOM will take care of the material production of the device, but it will be branded Solana Mobile. The model name is therefore Saga. Solana, for the uninitiated, is a blockchain platform that also offers its own cryptocurrency, the SOL. Solana has announced the device in the past few hours, and OSOM has confirmed through its social channels that Saga and OV1 are the same device. The exact words used by OSOM indicate quite clearly that there is no longer any intention to release the original OV1. Solana Saga will arrive, according to the forecasts of the company itself, in the first quarter of 2023 (OV1 was scheduled for the end of the year).





Solana promises that Saga will be a top-of-the-range smartphone. It will have a list price of around $ 1,000 in the United States. Confirmed specs include 6.67 “display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip (note that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should already be official when it comes out), 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. there are confirmations on the cameras, but from the little that we have been able to see the module is practically identical to that of OSOM OV1.

A big change compared to OSOM OV1 will be on the software side, which will be based on the Solana Mobile Stack. It will be a platform of decentralized apps that, according to the company’s forecasts, will proliferate with the progressive spread of cryptocurrencies. The fundamentals of the device are always Android, but at this point it is not clear whether Google services such as Play Store and so on will be included. Pre-orders are already open now, but only in the US, Canada, the UK and Europe; A $ 100 deposit is required, but is fully refundable.

OSOM, we recall, is the company born from the ashes of Essential, the company created by Andy Rubin, considered the “father” of Android, after his exit from Google. The acronym stands for Out of Sight, Out of Mind, and was the emblem of a society that put privacy first. At this point it is not clear what the direction of the company will be, however even with Solana Saga the promise of zero compromises on the user’s personal information.