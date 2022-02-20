OSOM OV1, the smartphone “born” from Essential coming this summer

OV1 is the name of the smartphone with which OSOM will make its debut on the market. The company took over the Essential project – remember PH-1? – and apparently he intends to get serious. The intentions, at least, are all there, so much so that after the announcement of the birth of the new work team – whose members come from the defunct company founded by Andy Rubin – the very first images of the unpublished smartphone.

Now just go to the OSOM LinkedIn page to realize that the project is moving forward. Initially there were those who had ventured the hypothesis of a debut already now, at the Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3, but the founder of the company Jason Keats first, and the CMO Wolfgang W. Muller after they partly cooled down by revealing how summer 2022 is the most likely season of the device’s debut.

Device of which we already know some small details, starting from the rear photographic module of triangular shape that houses two sensors (positioned vertically) and the LED flash. LinkedIn launched a poll in which the young company asked users to vote for theirs favorite color for the device here then Solar Yellow, Borealis Green, Twitight Blue and Dusk Purpleto which are added black and white, colors already seen previously.

The possible colors of OSOM OV1: Borealis Green is the one who liked the most in the survey launched on LinkedIn.

The most voted of the four turned out to be Borealis Green (opening image): will the OV1 smartphone really be like this? There will be boreal green and, with it, the other colors as well alternative? CMO Muller admits:

We can’t promise it will hit the market, but it’s a possibility. Summer 2022 is just around the corner!

At the moment, there are no further details, if not a couple: first of all we know that the image shown at the beginning is the hardware “current“This means that the final version could really be like this, or rather that further changes are planned in view of the debut. And then we can hypothesize the presence of wireless charging smartphone: the data is provided by the image below:

The photo shows an OV1 in white color – with the rear fingerprint sensor on display: the rear body has been removed (is this a suggestion on the ease of repair?), And inside you can see the presence of a coil which could belong to the wireless charging system.