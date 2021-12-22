OSOM OV1, the first teaser of the ex Essential smartphone

All we can concretely say about the smartphone is that:

It will have two rear cameras, organized in a triangular module which also includes the LED flash.

It will have a rear fingerprint scanner, exactly like Essential Phone.

It will have a Qualcomm chipset , but it is not known which model.

There will be no system to apply accessories and external modules like in Essential Phone.

The complete technical data sheet of the device should be unveiled during the MWC early next year, while the actual availability is expected for the summer of 2022 in the USA, Canada and some European countries not better specified.

OSOM says its corporate vision revolves around three key concepts: ease of use, freedom of choice and privacy. The goal is to create a smartphone with a practically stock Android interface, but capable of significantly limiting the amount of information that is shared with external entities. Each of these three concepts is concretized in as many software, on which, however, we do not have specific details.