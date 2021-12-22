OSOM OV1, the first teaser of the ex Essential smartphone

The team that brought Essential Phone to market is back with a new device – and a new company: the latter is called OSOM, the smartphone is called instead OV1, an acronym for OSOM Vault 1. For the moment the details on the device are very few: the colleagues of Android Police they had the opportunity to preview it exclusively, but apart from what can be easily deduced by simply observing the very short video teaser, the technical specifications remain mostly a mystery.
All we can concretely say about the smartphone is that:
- It will have two rear cameras, organized in a triangular module which also includes the LED flash.
- It will have a rear fingerprint scanner, exactly like Essential Phone.
- It will have a Qualcomm chipset, but it is not known which model.
- There will be no system to apply accessories and external modules like in Essential Phone.
The complete technical data sheet of the device should be unveiled during the MWC early next year, while the actual availability is expected for the summer of 2022 in the USA, Canada and some European countries not better specified.
OSOM says its corporate vision revolves around three key concepts: ease of use, freedom of choice and privacy. The goal is to create a smartphone with a practically stock Android interface, but capable of significantly limiting the amount of information that is shared with external entities. Each of these three concepts is concretized in as many software, on which, however, we do not have specific details.
Thrilled to reveal our first product, the OV1, coming Summer 2022.
About OSOM, which is in turn an acronym that stands for Out of Sight, Out of Mind (more or less translatable as our “out of sight, out of mind”), little more than one year ago. It was born from the ashes of Essential but does not include Andy Rubin, one of the founders of Android, who was involved in a sexual harassment case when he was still part of Google. Founder and head is Jason Keats, who headed the R&D department at Essential. It is worth mentioning that Essential brands and logos were acquired by Nothing, the company founded by Carl Pei after his exit from OnePlus.