OSOM OV1 is a bit late, but it will come with top-of-the-line materials

During the MWC22 in Barcelona some news also arrived for OSOM OV1: the bad news is that the smartphone born from the ashes of Essential is slightly delayed compared to what was expected in recent months, and will arrive towards the end of the year instead of this summer, while the good thing is that it will be made of very prestigious materials. In addition to the images you see in the article, OSOM has anticipated the following details:

Shell in stainless steel

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass display coating

Back in ceramic

Three colours : white, opaque black and an unspecified “cheerful” one (a few months ago the company had done a survey about it, and among the most popular there were “Solar Yellow”, “Borealis Green”, “Twilight Blue” and “Dusk Purple”.

Double rear camera, Sony sensors 48 + 12 MP

48 + 12 MP Front camera with Sony sensor, 16 MP

Larger dimensions than Essential PH-1 and therefore more capacious battery, autonomy of an abundant day

Physical dual SIM support

UWB connectivity

Price “well below” $ 1,000

OSOM, which relies heavily on the privacy and discretion of its technology products (the acronym stands for Out of Sight, Out of Mind, roughly the equivalent of our “out of sight, out of mind”), has also announced that among the accessories there will be a detail USB-C cable with integrated switch on the connector that will allow you to physically interrupt the flow of data. The smartphone can therefore be connected to chargers and other devices only and only for charging purposes, without any data transfer. The cable will be sold separately.

And that’s pretty much all OSOM wanted to share. We have no other concrete details on the device. We ask ourselves in particular which SoC will be used: “well less” than $ 1,000 now unfortunately means “cheap flagship”. Will the company’s budget be enough for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, perhaps in the Plus version given the timing of launch?