Oscar Traynor Road housing plan passed by Dublin City Council

A deal on the construction of 853 homes at the well-known Oscar Traynor Road site has been passed by Dublin City Council.

The deal with developer Glenveagh sees 40% of the units going to social housing, 40% would be cost rental housing and 20% would be affordable purchase.

Under the agreement between Glenveagh and DCC, the land will be sold to the developer at a coast of €14 million.

A year ago, councillors rejected a deal with Glenveagh that proposed 50% of the houses going to the private market.

Eight years after the development was first proposed, councillors passed the deal 36-23 tonight.

Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, Green Party and most Labour councillors voted in favour of the deal, while Sinn Fein, Social Democrats, People Before Profit and some independents voted against.

Sinn Fein councillors said this deal will cause “the less well off will be squeezed out”.

In a joint statement Cllrs Mícheál Mac Donncha and Larry O’Toole said:“We are disappointed at the outcome of the vote and the lost opportunity to deliver a Council-led development with truly affordable homes for purchase and to rent, as well as Council housing.

“The Glenveagh deal does not provide affordability for renters and purchasers. Once again the less well off will be squeezed out, especially those just above the income threshold to qualify for social housing.

“We recognise that progress was made in achieving the tenure mix of 40% social, 40% cost rental and 20% affordable purchase. However, true affordability is not in place in this deal.

“We commend those Councillors, including three Labour members, who stood firm in support of the plan voted for by the Council last March.

“We will be holding to account those who voted for the Glenveagh deal, the Council officials and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to ensure they deliver on the glowing promises made for this deal.”

