Oscar Nominees 2023 | POPSUGAR Entertainment

Your 2023 Oscar nominations are here! Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations early on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and the films honored represent the best of a jam-packed year of movies. Actors including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, and more all took home nominations for their work. Fan-favorite movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” also nabbed some huge nominations, with both of them getting best picture noms. Rihanna also received her very first nomination for her song “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” received the most nominations with 11. Some of the most surprising nominations included the nine for Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” — which is tied with “Elvis” for the second most — and Paul Mescal’s best actor nomination for his work in “Aftersun.” “Triangle of Sadness” also surprisingly picked up three nominations, and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” received a nomination for best adapted screenplay. Meanwhile, Ana de Armas made her way into the best actress field with her performance as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.”

The 2023 Oscars ceremony will be held March 12 and is once again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. Ahead, these are your 2023 Oscar nominations.

BEST PICTURE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of the Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Turning Red”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes on”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Screenplay by Rian Johnson

“Living,” Screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking,” Screenplay by Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Screenplay by Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans,” Screenplay by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

“TÁR,” Screenplay by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness,” Screenplay by Ruben Ostlund

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Fire of Love”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“All That Breathes”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” performed by Sofia Carson, written by Diane Warren

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, written by M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” performed by Rihanna, written by Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, and Tems

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” performed by Lady Gaga, written by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Son Lux

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Babylon”

“The Woman King”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Got to Paris”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

BEST FILM EDITING

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“TÁR”

BEST SOUND

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”