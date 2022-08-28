Osabox, a tool for managing your business operations and processes

If you are in charge of your own , a list of clients, sending invoices, receipts, among others, then you are probably looking for a tool that helps you better channel all these processes.

one of them is , which has an interface equipped with functions that you can take advantage of to manage all information generated as a result of the tasks performed within a specific process.

Thus, with Osabox you can carry out the following actions:

Customer Management

employee management

Projects management

Task and pending boards

Management of payroll

Revenue Tracking

Expense Tracking

Generation of invoices

electronic receipts

billing timer

Performance evaluation

Organization chart

In case you have a company and you have to take care of managing the payments to the personnel, Osabox has a payroll management modelwhich is easy to generate and print for all members of your work team.

Likewise, with Osabox you will be able to configure the basic payment offered by the company, as well as add add-ons and deductions.

In addition, with this tool you can establish a function that allows the calculation to be carried out automatically on gross and net pay.

So with Osabox, both you and your company’s staff can group all to-dos on a listso that it is easier to manage them to determine which are pending completion and which have been completed.

To access the Osabox website click HERE.