Osabox, a tool for managing your business operations and processes

If you are in charge of managing your own business, a list of clients, sending invoices, receipts, among others, then you are probably looking for a tool that helps you better channel all these processes.
one of them is osabox, which has an interface equipped with functions that you can take advantage of to manage all information generated as a result of the tasks performed within a specific process.
Thus, with Osabox you can carry out the following actions:
- Customer Management
- employee management
- Projects management
- Task and pending boards
- Management of payroll
- Revenue Tracking
- Expense Tracking
- Generation of invoices
- electronic receipts
- billing timer
- Performance evaluation
- Organization chart
In case you have a company and you have to take care of managing the payments to the personnel, Osabox has a payroll management modelwhich is easy to generate and print for all members of your work team.
Likewise, with Osabox you will be able to configure the basic payment offered by the company, as well as add add-ons and deductions.
In addition, with this tool you can establish a function that allows the calculation to be carried out automatically on gross and net pay.
So with Osabox, both you and your company’s staff can group all to-dos on a listso that it is easier to manage them to determine which are pending completion and which have been completed.
To access the Osabox website click HERE.