Ortur presents the “Laser Master 3”, a new benchmark in laser engraving

Ortur is a company that was born in 2018 with only 30 people. Today it already has 90 members in the factory, more than 40 in R&D and more than 30 in sales and marketing, being a reference in the world laser engraving industry.

It attracted a lot of attention with the “Laser Master 2”, a laser engraving machine that recently surpassed 150,000 sales worldwide, and now, a year after the Ortur Laser Master 2 prohas officially presented the long-awaited Laser Master 3.



The Ortur Laser Master 3 stands out for its impressive speed and precision, with innovative technology and safety improvements, always with the commitment to offer easy-to-use premium laser products at affordable prices.

Among the most important points we have:

What’s new in the Laser Master 3

Users have contributed a lot to the development of the Ortur Laser Master 3 thanks to their feedback on previous models, and have focused on precision and user-friendly design. It features USB, SD card, mobile app, FTP upload and full engraving interface, and it only takes 3 minutes to assemble and a few seconds to connect.

It is enough to capture a photo on the mobile and start recording quickly, the application, compatible with iOS and Androidenables “on-the-fly” engraving, making it suitable for outdoor events and commercial activities.

It has a ESP-Pro-v2.4 motherboard of the latest generation, and they have ensured that the gray level of a photograph is properly maintained.

Among the novelties we also have a laser module LU2-10A lens, a folding focus bar, and an easy-access, built-in air-assist design.

Over the next few months we will also see continuous I/O product releases, thus offering a greater ability to control the surrounding environment.

in the security boxhas one-touch full-stop emergency switches, as well as abnormal motion detectors, overload sensors, voltage/current monitoring, and connectivity detection systems.

