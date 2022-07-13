HomeMobileAndroidOrtur presents the "Laser Master 3", a new benchmark in laser engraving

Ortur presents the “Laser Master 3”, a new benchmark in laser engraving

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
laser master 3.jpg
laser master 3.jpg
- Advertisement -

Ortur is a company that was born in 2018 with only 30 people. Today it already has 90 members in the factory, more than 40 in R&D and more than 30 in sales and marketing, being a reference in the world laser engraving industry.

It attracted a lot of attention with the “Laser Master 2”, a laser engraving machine that recently surpassed 150,000 sales worldwide, and now, a year after the Ortur Laser Master 2 prohas officially presented the long-awaited Laser Master 3.

The Ortur Laser Master 3 stands out for its impressive speed and precision, with innovative technology and safety improvements, always with the commitment to offer easy-to-use premium laser products at affordable prices.

Among the most important points we have:

Apple Watch Series 7 would monitor blood glucose level
  • TAGS

  • Speed which reaches 20,000mm/min, twice the speed of other laser engraving products.
  • Stable and light laser module 10 W, with a high power supply and good cooling system.
  • Precision 0.01 mm, for immaculate engravings.
  • Cut POWERFUL: From 20mm wood to 30mm acrylic, the Ortur Laser Master 3’s 0.05mm x 0.10mm laser produces perfect results.
  • very low noise. It has upgraded stepper driver chips that enable work silently.
  • Mobile integration thanks to the Laser Explorer application. We can print from the Laser Explorer application to eliminate the need for cumbersome software operations.

Laser Master 3

What’s new in the Laser Master 3

Laser Master 3

Users have contributed a lot to the development of the Ortur Laser Master 3 thanks to their feedback on previous models, and have focused on precision and user-friendly design. It features USB, SD card, mobile app, FTP upload and full engraving interface, and it only takes 3 minutes to assemble and a few seconds to connect.

It is enough to capture a photo on the mobile and start recording quickly, the application, compatible with iOS and Androidenables “on-the-fly” engraving, making it suitable for outdoor events and commercial activities.

It has a ESP-Pro-v2.4 motherboard of the latest generation, and they have ensured that the gray level of a photograph is properly maintained.

Among the novelties we also have a laser module LU2-10A lens, a folding focus bar, and an easy-access, built-in air-assist design.

Over the next few months we will also see continuous I/O product releases, thus offering a greater ability to control the surrounding environment.

Laser Master 3

in the security boxhas one-touch full-stop emergency switches, as well as abnormal motion detectors, overload sensors, voltage/current monitoring, and connectivity detection systems.

Laser Master 3

Android will be able to detect if an unknown tracking tag moves with you

link and price

Laser Master 3

The Ortur Laser Master 3 is now available at a price of €709.99, and a €95 coupon and gift packs are offered to pre-sale buyers (until July 31), which means that the Ortur Laser Master 3 can be taken home for €614.99.

Here are the available packs:

Option 1

Laser Master 3 with 95 euros discount using coupon OLM3PRESALE Click here

code can be used LEP50OFF to save 50% on the purchase of platforms (only 10 per day). Click here

Option 2

Laser Master 3 with 95 euros discount using coupon LM3ZB100 Click here

With this option, depending on the activity, you can get gifts.

If you order less than 30 units, you win 2 pairs of Bluetooth headphones worth $89.99. Order between 30 and 50 and you win: a multimeter valued at $69.99, and over 50 you get a set of basic engraving tools valued at $25.99

If you buy the Supreme Combo Set we can save €123. Consisting of the Laser Master 3, the DEWALLIE Spinner and the DEWALLIE Air Pump at €798

There is also a contest for the participants of the Facebook group, where we will have to capture the order screen and tag @Orturoffice @Madethebest. The contest prizes are:

ASUS Rog Phone is among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 40% discount!

  • A $500 gift card
  • A Dell laptop worth $699
  • A Duct Fan worth $129.99

Option 3

Laser Master 3 with 95 euros discount using coupon NEW Click here

They offer packs of consumables worth $100 and after purchase three customers will be selected among those who make comments on social networks and on the Sinis home page. Such customers will get: free order and free engraving platform.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

EU and US welcome Canada’s decision to return Russian turbine to Germany

As the energy crisis worsens around the world, the European Union and the United...
Apple

Apple fined in Russia: iCloud in the crosshairs

The Moscow government has asked Apple to archive on local servers (i.e. placed in...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
Apps

How to change app permissions on an Android mobile

Guaranteeing the security and privacy of an Android mobile is possible with these tips....

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.