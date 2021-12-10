OriginOS Ocean is official: here is the new vivo UI for the China market

As anticipated in recent days, vivo has formalized the second generation of the OriginOS user interface that had debuted last year, revolutionizing what was seen with the Funtouch OS. On the nomenclature vivo was not limited to the homework: no “2” next to OriginOS to identify the generation, rather a new suffix – Ocean. And this too, in a standardized market like the current one where the moves are a bit predictable, is a way to differentiate yourself from the competition.

The new generation of the vivo user interface for China arrives with several graphic and functional innovations, among which those dedicated to privacy stand out such as the possibility to choose whether to store passwords, biometric information, etc., in the cloud of vivo, where currently they come together spontaneously. On the other hand, it is positive that vivo communicated at the same time as the presentation which smartphones will receive the OriginOS Ocean, and it’s nice to note that the list includes products from all backgrounds and as well as two years behind them such as vivo Nex 3S.

Also in this case it is worth specifying that the timing shown in the images below concern China, and the bad news is that unless there are second thoughts or tail swings alive he intends to keep the OriginOS Ocean an exclusive of the domestic market, keeping faith with what he did with the first generation of the user interface. A bit like it has been happening for some time at OnePlus, which uses HydrogenOS and OxygenOS in China in international markets, also vivo seems to believe in the differentiation between interfaces, OriginOS for China and FuntouchOS for Europe and company.