OriginOS 3 by Vivo official in Asia, the interface that improves where it is not seen

At the annual developer event, Vivo showed the user interface OriginOS 3 made on the basis of Android 13. Let’s say now to avoid confusion that I livesuch as OnePlus, has two user interfaces: one destined for the oriental markets which is precisely the OriginOS, the other designed for Westerners it is the Funtouch OSannounced at the end of October the 13 based on Android 13 and with a rollout that should start soon from Vivo X80 Pro (which we have reviewed here).

The changes compared to the previous version of the OriginOS 3 are mostly not very visible. Engineers have improved animations making them more fluid, introduced the possibility of opening some apps in the window, and there would be little else visible. On animations Vivo has resorted to one original solution: when the system detects that the frames are not numerous enough to make a transition smooth enough, a special algorithm introduces blurring to compensate for the gaps and avoid lag. Unfortunately, however, it is currently limited to animations at 60 Hz.

The apps in the window

The rest is under the hood: OriginOS 3 is one more interface intelligent than those that preceded it, and this means that it learns from usage habits by prioritizing some processes over others, or for example that if it is forced to close an app in the background to free RAM it memorizes the point where it was closed to move on to something else, so as to pick up where you left off at the next opening.

Vivo promises that by virtue of the work done in the engine room by its developers the interface will find a way to remain fluid and snappy for 48 months, canceling or otherwise limiting the effects of internal memory saturation and aging that cause devices to slow down. Many of the innovations of OriginOS 3 are unmatched in the western version of the Vivo interface, but it is very likely that several will flow into the FuntouchOS with future updates.