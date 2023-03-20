5G News
Original sealed iPhone sold for €51,500 at auction

Original sealed iPhone sold for €51,500 at auction

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
original sealed iphone sold for e51500 at auction.jpg
original sealed iphone sold for e51500 at auction.jpg
Original iPhones are among the most sought-after electronic devices, and usually sell for astronomical sums. A still new model has just snapped up at more than 50,000 euros.

Original iPhone
Credit: RR Auction

iPhones are worth gold, especially the first generation, which is highly sought after by some collectors. They are ready to spend crazy sums, especially if the devices are still in their boxes. We had seen an original iPhone selling for 40,000 euros at the end of last year, and even another model reaching 59,400 euros only a few weeks ago.

This time around, a new device still in blister pack fetched the astronomical sum of $54,904 at auction, i.e. approximately 51,500 euros. As a reminder, it is approximately 92 times its recommended retail price of $599 when it hit the market in 2007.

The iPhone is sold at 92 times its original price

RR Auction, which handled the sale, estimated the final price at more than $20,000, but the device, a ” Original Apple first generation iPhone, model A1203, order MA712LL/A (8GB), unopened “, finally reached three times this estimate. On the box, the number of icons indicates that the device is part of the initial production batch of 2007. Indeed, the company later added the thirteenth icon which highlights the launch of iTunes.

The smartphone came with an AT&T bag and a flyer about price plans and iPhone activation. The seller also indicates thathe bought this phone when it was released in 2007, but also received one as part of his job as an Apple employee. This spare unit has therefore never been opened.

Almost 16 years after the launch of the original iPhone, all eyes are now on the next generation, the iPhone 15. We already know a lot about them, including their design, part of their technical sheet, and we even already have an idea of ​​their prices. As every year, these are expected to be presented around September 2023, if production does not fall behind by then.

