Original sealed 2007 iPhone sold for over $63k.

An original sealed 2007 iPhone.

In August of last year, an original sealed iPhone sold for $35,414, and in the fall another sold for $39,340.

In both cases, that’s an impressive markup on the original retail price of $599 for the 8GB model.

However, the most recent sale of an original unsealed iPhone surpassed both prices, reaching a record $63,356, almost double the auction price in August. That is, 105 times more than the original sale price of the smartphone.

The auction began at $2,500 and 27 bids reached the final price of this LCG Auctions iPhone in just over two weeks.

Karen Green is the owner of the 2007 iPhone.

The unused iPhone belonged to Karen Green, who received it as a gift from friends in 2007. However, since the original device was only compatible with AT&T, and she was a Verizon customer, she decided not to use it and keep it.

In 2019, Green had the iPhone appraised, and its value at the time was $5,000. After keeping it longer, Greene auctioned it off to raise money for his business.

Unlike modern iPhones, the original was much smaller and had a 3.5-inch screen with a resolution of 320 x 480 pixels, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2G cellular connection.

In the auction case, the iPhone was in its original packaging, with the iPhone photographed on the front, and still had its plastic case intact.

What will Karen Green do with her money?

Seller Karen Greene was no doubt pleased with the record price of $63,000.

A few years ago, when she appeared on Doctor and Diva to find out how much her sealed iPhone was worth, the estimate was only $5,000.

The woman who owns the equipment kept for more than 15 years said she wanted to use the money for her tattoo parlor. Who would have thought something like this could happen.

Excerpts from the auction of the original sealed iPhone 2007.

The auction announcement read as follows:

Apple’s first-generation sealed iPhone from 2007 is highly coveted.

The iPhone, one of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lives, was first unveiled by Steve Jobs at MacWorld in San Francisco on January 9, 2007. Just over five months later, on June 29, it went on sale. selling for $499.

The original iPhone had 4/8 GB of memory, an innovative touchscreen, a 2-megapixel camera, and a web browser. The iconic packaging featured a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen.

It quickly became Apple’s most popular product and forever changed the smartphone industry. In 2007, Time magazine named it invention of the year.

The original factory-sealed version of the iPhone is considered a treasure by high-end collectors. Major media outlets like the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and Fox Business, among others, reported impressive public sales of $35,414 in August and $39,339 last October.

There is no doubt that interest in culture-related collectibles is growing rapidly, and despite impressive sales figures, many believe that this sector is still in its infancy.

We are pleased to present a factory sealed flagship iPhone in excellent condition. It was provided by the original owner of the phone, Karen Green, and comes with a great story that was first told on the scavenger hunt on the TV show The Doctor and the Diva.

Almost 16 years old, the phone is gorgeous, with sharp angles front and back, bright colors, and interesting case features.

The stickers on the back are intact and wear is minimal. This is the first original iPhone in fair condition to come up for auction since October’s record sale. This is a truly remarkable specimen that will be of great interest to collectors and investors.