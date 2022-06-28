Original HomePod returns with new model next year

- Advertisement -

Some reports, as stated by Mark Gurman, is that there is a good chance that a new HomePod model will arrive. According to the journalist, everything seems to indicate that Apple would soon be launching a completely new original HomePod, integrating a touch screen on top of the device for better handling.

New original HomePod

The well-known journalist, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, through their Power On newsletter, has commented on a series of important information and data. This time around he mentions the HomePod speaker, saying the new version wouldn’t change too much in size. He also added that audio-wise it would be acceptable, much like the original HomePod model that was discontinued. Among the data it also seems that the chosen processor would be the S8, the same one that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have, however Gurman also seems to have some not so pleasant data on this chip.

In the words of the journalist, the project is being developed under the code name of B620. The HomePod would use the same S8 chip as the Watch Series 8, in addition to having dimensions and audio quality similar to its original version.. These words would then highlight that the new line was instead similar to the HomePod mini. Especially talking about the new smart screen located on top of the device, improving touch capabilities.

The problem to highlight, according to what Gurman said, is really the S8 processor, because according to the source it would be more attached to the specifications of the S7, in turn based on the S6 of past models. However, there would still be an update, given that the HomePod mini continues to use the S5 chip found in the Apple Watch Series 5.

A year ago, the journalist had warned of the hiatus for this HomePod project, which was scheduled to launch during the current year. The data Mark has been dishing out since that initial report seems to build more of a different team than the HomePod concept.. Apparently, it would be equipped with a touch screen, as well as a cameraall with the aim of competing against other Amazon and Facebook devices.

For his part, Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated this news, confirming the arrival of a HomePod for 2022 or early 2023. Curiously, he also integrates that the hardware design would not have any changes either, as Gurman dictates. Still, the features would take a backseat after returning a version of the original HomePod to users.