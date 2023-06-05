Original Galaxy Fold gets update with May security patch

Samsung has started the process of May security patch release for Galaxy Fold original. According to reports collected on the company’s forums, the update is available in South Korea, France and other European countries.
The chagelog mentions the presence of firmware version F900FXXU6HWE2, and the update weighs 287 MB and brings the correction to more than 70 security holes found in Android 13.
Samsung also lists in the text some stability improvements and flaws in its proprietary One UI interface.
If you have an original Galaxy Fold and want to check the software availability, the way is simple:
Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.
However, you must remember that this type of update is released slowly and gradually through batches. Thus, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for devices located in Europe to be graced with the update.
In addition, we also remind you that the original Galaxy Fold runs Android 12 and should only receive security updates from now on.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.