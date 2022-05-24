Organize the menus of your Amazfit smartwatch with these simple steps

Amazfit has become a real headache for Apple. The manufacturer of the bitten apple dominates smartwatch sales with an iron fist, but its rival’s family of smartwatches is the best economic alternative. And of course, with a simply unbeatable quality-price ratio, more and more people are betting on a Amazfit smart watch.

And it is that these wearables offer an attractive design, all kinds of functions and an autonomy that has nothing to do with the first generations of smart watches. In addition, thanks to the large community behind it, it will not be difficult for you to find all kinds of applications.

A family of watches with overwhelming success

Not to mention the secrets that these smart watches hide inside. We have already told you some Amazfit tricks you should know. For example, we have already explained the steps you must follow to turn your smartwatch into a weather station. You can also use your smart watch to find your mobile when you lose it at home. You can even use the wearable to unlock your smartphone screen.

Now, we are going to show you a very simple trick that will allow you to enjoy your smart watch more than ever. The truth is that the Amazfit family of smartwatches has a large number of functions, and it is likely that you will be confused with such an extensive menu. Well, you know that you can organize it however you want.

In this way, you will be able to have the different functions that you use most regularly at hand. I personally love the “find my phone” feature so it’s always close at hand, so we invite you to do the same.

How to customize the menu of your Amazfit

In addition, and as you will see later, the process is extremely simple and will not take you more than a few minutes. Let’s see the steps you need to follow.

First, open the Amazfit app on your mobile phone.

Go to Profile and click on the name of your smartwatch.

Now, tap on Clock Display Settings.

Finally, you can drag the menus from the area with three stripes to change their position. You can even hide unused menus by dragging them to the bottom so it stays inside Hidden Items.

As you may have seen, the process is extremely simple and will not take you more than a few minutes, so don’t miss out on the possibility of give a personalized touch to the menu of your Amazfit smartwatch to always have the functions you use the most at hand.

