Organize better Windows 11: change the letter of the internal drives

One of the things that is important to achieve when using a Windows 11 computer is to customize it as much as possible so that it fits exactly what you need. And one of the ways you have to achieve this is to change the letter of each of the internal drives you use. This is a process that we recommend carrying out before starting to install applications to avoid problems and, in addition, the letter of the C drive should never be modified, since this is where the operating system itself is. Doing so may cause equipment malfunction. It is true that Windows 11 detects modifications more effectively, but it is better to be careful in this case, because this way you will avoid unexpected failures. How to change the letter of a disk Next, we leave the steps that you have to take to modify the letter of a disk, something that is not particularly complicated because you do not have to use any third-party application, because Windows 11 includes everything you need to get it. They are as follows: The first thing you have to do is right-click on the Start Menu icon and, among the options that appear, select Disk Management. A window appears with the chosen tool and, in it, in the left zone you will see the list of the disks that you have installed in the computer. Again, you have to right-click on the one you want to modify. You will see a context menu where you have to choose Change drive letter and paths. You will see the service that allows you to make the modification by pressing the Change button. A dropdown appears where you can choose the free letter that suits you best. When you finish, click OK. Two confinement windows appear that you have to accept for everything to run. It will be necessary to restart the computer. Done this, you are done. Can you do this with external drives? Well, the answer is yes, but you must have it connected to carry out the process in the same way as explained before. Also, you should know that Windows 11 will remember this information, so when you use the accessory on your computer again, the letter will be the same as the one you selected, which is always positive and makes things much easier. One final tip: the shortcuts you have on your desktop may not change their information, so you'll have to make a change manually. To do so, simply right-click on the corresponding icon, then select Properties and in the path section you have to put the new letter that has changed. It's all that simple.