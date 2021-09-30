Organiser of protest outside Leo Varadkar’s home apologises ‘for any offence caused’ by homophobic remarks at gathering

One of the main people involved in a protest outside the home of Leo Varadkar has apologised for any “offence caused” by homophobic remarks made at the gathering.

Musician Denis Delaney is one of the main people involved in a group that gathered for a now infamous protest outside the private residence of the Tanaiste and his partner last week.

In footage filmed live by Delaney on social media, people can be seen gathering outside the Dublin 8 home – and several of those present at the gathering make disgusting homophobic insults.

The protest has now been widely condemned, including by the Taoiseach Michael Martin, who described the gathering at Mr Varadkar’s home as “vile and shocking.”

But now speaking for the first time, Mr Delaney, who did not make any homophobic remarks himself, said that several people have been spoken to since the controversy and that such comments are “not welcome” at his group’s protests.









“On the homophobic remarks that you refer to, I can’t speak for everybody present at the time, but we have had words amongst the group. That kind of behaviour is not welcome,” he told us.

Asked as one of the main people involved in the event if he would apologise Mr Delaney said: “I can’t apologise for something somebody else said I’m afraid. It has been addressed and is not welcome at our assemblies.

“What I can say is to those who may have been offended, I am sorry you have been offended.

“Please do not let that stop you from joining us on a Sunday. Everybody is welcome. Our group can not take responsibility for everyone who turns up but it is clear now that those views are not welcome,” he said.

Gardai were alerted and attended the demonstration that took place at the Dublin 8 home Mr Varadkar shares with his partner Dr Matt Barrett.

Videos posted to social media show around 25 protesters gathered, some with placards bearing anti-vaccine messages.

However Mr Delaney insists his group ‘We Are The Sovereign People’ are not ‘far-right’ protestors, and he went on to staunchly defend the protesting outside politicians’ homes.

“We are protesting politicians’ houses because we have been harassed by the garda when we tried the other route,” he claimed.

“We want to highlight to people to exercise their Constitutional right under article 40 section 6 “to peacefully assemble without arms”.

“The media may tarnish us as far right thugs but people have been protesting at politicians’ doors since politics began. It is nothing new.

“We come in peace,” he said.

“These politicians are there to serve us. Over time it seems people have handed the power to these politicians and they all through the years have exploited their position to gain wealth while the majority of people survive in the scramble for the crumbs from their tables,” he added.

Mr Delaney, who says he’s been with the group since the beginning said he’s not ‘far right’ and not everyone who attends the protests are ‘anti-vax’ either.

“Right wing equals nonsense,” he said.

“We would like accountability for all the wrongs. We are aware that the system will try and push us off as “right wing”.

“ People should stop listening to corrupt criminals. The term “anti vax” is a name given to us by other people.

“What we are is concerned with the information that we are receiving. We fear for the future health of our friends, family and neighbours,” he claimed.

Asked if he was against the COVID vaccine himself, Delaney said – “I wouldn’t say I’m anti vax. I’m pro choice.”

Mr Delaney refused to confirm whether his group were planning further protests at Mr Varadkar’s home.

