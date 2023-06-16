ORBIE Leadership recipient Sheldon Cuffie enables business outcomes through technology and innovation

- Advertisement -

Sheldon Cuffie has tinkered with technology since he was a kid, and his father encouraged him to take televisions and VCRs apart and put them back together. As he grew older and started to plant seeds to build a career, he began with a technical diploma in telecommunications from a U.S. Army technology school.

Cuffie followed that up by earning a B.A. in management and communications from Concordia University and an M.S. in organizational leadership from Quinnipiac University.

Those experiences…