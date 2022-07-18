Orange Pi 5, a single board PC that pulverizes the performance of the Raspberry

- Advertisement -

The Orange Pi 5 is a credit card-sized PC that outperforms the Raspberry Pi by several degrees in terms of performance, memory and connectivity. And although it will be more expensive than these, we hope that it will be available to any user.

We have already discussed on several occasions how the great success of the Raspberry Pi invited several Chinese integrators to enter a market segment that they handle like no one else. Logical considering that most components are manufactured in that country. If last week we saw the UP 4000, a Raspberry Pi clone with an x86 processor, now comes the new British firm’s biggest competitor in mini-computers single plate.

Orange Pi 5, a good level SBC

Shenzhen Xunlong, the company behind the Orange Pi developments and that has ‘cool’ on the market like the complete PC included in a keyboard (Pi 800) now announces a new SBC board, the most powerful it has produced to date .

This is largely due to the ARM processor Rockchip RK3588S which acts as the main engine. It is an octa-core SoC (four ARM Cortex-A76 cores at 2.4 GHz frequency and four Cortex-A55 at 1.8 GHz), Mali-G610 MP4 graphics and a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI.

Its memory capacity is four times the maximum of a Raspberry Pi 4 and can reach up to 32 Gbyte LPDDRx4. Its connectivity is also superior, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, support for microSD memory cards and a good number of ports:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (with power delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 support).

1x USB 3.0 Type A

2x USB 2.0 Type A

1*HDMI 2.1

1 Gigabit Ethernet LAN.

1 x 3.5mm audio jack.

1 x DC Power Jack (Supports 5V/4A power supplies)

It also has a built-in microphone, a header 26-pin, MIPI D-PHY and MIPI CSI connectors for cameras or displays. The Orange Pi 5 has dimensions of just 100mm x 62mm and weighs 46 grams. In principle, it will have official support for Android 12 and Debian 11.

No price has been provided and it is obvious that it will cost more than the Raspberry, but Shenzhen Xunlong tends to set very competitive prices for all the hardware it sells and it will surely be the cheapest board with that Rockchip SoC.