Orange, Free, Bouygues and SFR forced by justice to block access to Uptobox

The Tribunal de Grande Instance of Paris recently ordered the main French internet service providers (Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free) to block access to Uptobox, an online hosting platform known to facilitate downloading and illegal sharing of movies, TV series, music and other copyrighted content.

A massive blow for Uptobox, which has just discovered a court decision against Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Freeordering them to block access to its site for 18 months. With such a measure, justice intends to fight against piracy.

The decision to block Uptobox in France follows numerous complaints filed by important industry organizations such as the National Federation of Film Editors (FNEF), the Syndicat de l’édition vidéo numérique, the Association of Independent Producers (API), the Union of Film Producers (UPC), the Union of Independent Producers (SPI) and the National Cinema Center (CNC).

Uptobox will soon no longer be accessible

Numerous official reports drawn up by sworn agents of the Association for the Fight against Audiovisual Piracy (ALPA), a specialized control body representing the film industry, have brought proof of the existence of more than 25,500 active links on Uptobox“ the majority of which allow unauthorized access to protected audiovisual works “, according to the court’s decision. The decision also highlights the illegal availability of several films and series, including “You”, “Bullet Train” and “November”. Uptobox links have been observed on at least 113 pirate sites, such as Filmoflix, FilmGratuit, Wawacity and Zone-Téléchargement, the latter four having already been blocked in 2022 and 2023. Moreover, Zone-Téléchargement recently changed its address.

Despite ALPA’s efforts to induce Uptobox to remove the illegal content, the measures taken have not been deemed ” neither credible nor effective “, because users were quickly informed of the withdrawals, which allowed them to immediately redistribute the content in questionas the court decision indicates.

Furthermore, the court found that Uptobox is fully aware that its users are uploading copyrighted works without taking steps to remove them. Justice then deduces that the hosting platform actively “promotes” piracyprimarily through its practice of paying users based on the popularity of the videos they download and the advertisements they watch.

Currently, Uptobox is already inaccessible for Orange/Sosh subscribers, while SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free have 15 days to implement the blocking. Fortunately, there is a solution to continue accessing the site, even after the lock.

How to access blocked sites?

In total, these are 6 sites that will be affected by this court decision, for a period of 18 months. Among them are:

Uptobox.com

uptostream.com

Uptobox.fr

Uptostream.com

beta-uptobox.com

uptostream.net

On Twitter, Uptobox quickly reacted to the news, and wanted to reassure its users. Internet users who try to access the blocked site may try to change their DNS settings. As with previous blocking measures, ISPs redirect Uptobox domain names to the IP address 127.0.0.1, thus making the website inaccessible.

It would then suffice to modify the DNS parameters to 1.1.1.1 or 8.8.8.8 in order to be able to access the services without any problems. As for the legal aspect of this practice, in France, bypassing a block is not illegal, but infringing copyright is. Even simpler, you can for now go to uptobox.eu Or uptostream.eusince these two domains were not blocked.

Anyway, Uptobox declared that he would challenge this decision which he considers “unfair”, and which ” only has the effect of preventing our French users who do not have the appropriate technical skills [pour changer de DNS] “. For those who don’t know how, you can consult our step-by-step guide which will explain how to change DNS servers on an Android smartphone, or our ranking of the best free DNS servers.

Source : the informed