oraclelayoffs: Wave of layoffs at Oracle hits US employees

According to media reports, the software manufacturer wants to save budgets through large-scale . So far, in the USA have been affected.

Oracle laid off large parts of the workforce in the areas of customer experience (customer support) and marketing almost overnight. This was first reported by the English-language news portal The Information, and several other US media have now confirmed the wave of layoffs. The company has been silent so far.

At the beginning of July, The Information reported that Oracle was planning to save more than $1 billion with staff cuts, among other things. The software provider apparently put this announcement into practice. So far, employees in the United States have probably been affected. However, in the initial report of July 8, The Information reported that European Oracle employees could also be affected.

#oraclelayoffs

Reports of layoffs are also piling up on social media. On LinkedIn, under the hashtag #oraclelayoffs, numerous former Oracle employees have reported about their own layoffs and those of team members in the last 24 hours.

The job information given by the posters seems to confirm that marketing and customer service were the primary targets of the wave of layoffs. Similar posts are also piling up on the portal TheLayoff.com, which collects news about layoffs at companies. According to unconfirmed internal rumours, up to 10,000 employees could be affected.

The software group has not yet responded to a query from iX about the accuracy of the reports, the number of people affected and possible layoffs in European Oracle branches. In addition to The Information, Bloomberg is now also reporting on the process.

Recently, other US tech giants such as Microsoft and Google/Alphabet, but also the German SAP, had announced that they wanted to hire fewer staff due to the unclear economic prospects. However, there was no talk of layoffs like at Oracle.

