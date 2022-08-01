Optane: Intel stamps its last memory division

is no longer coming out with new phase-change . The around 3D Xpoint is scrapped, which is accompanied by a hefty depreciation.

Intel is pulling the plug on its last remaining memory division, centered around 3D Xpoint phase-change memory. In the current business figures, the manufacturer lists a write-down of 559 million US dollars, which is likely to be due to full inventories of 3D Xpoint products. All SSDs and memory sticks with 3D Xpoint components are branded Optane.

According to the announcement, Intel began shutting down the Optane business in the second quarter of 2022. In a statement to Tom’s Hardware, the company confirmed the short-term exit: “We continue to consolidate our portfolio in support of our IDM 2.0 strategy. This includes evaluating the divestment of businesses that are either not sufficiently profitable or are not part of ours strategic goals. After careful consideration, Intel plans to discontinue further product development within its Optane business. We are committed to supporting Optane customers during the transition.”

An end in three acts

At the end of 2020, Intel already sold its own NAND flash division for classic SSDs to SK Hynix, but kept the Optane division. At the beginning of 2021, the end followed for all consumer products with phase change memory – the costs were too high and the benefits too low compared to NAND flash SSDs.

Intel has also been missing a manufacturer for the 3D Xpoint memory chips since the summer of 2021: At that time, the former development and manufacturing partner Micron sold its semiconductor plant in the US state of Utah to the automotive chip manufacturer Texas Instruments (TI), which then installed the only compatible production lines surrounded

According to the information from Blocks & Files, Intel recently served the low demand for Optane products exclusively from existing inventories, which corresponds to the depreciation amount of 559 million US dollars.

