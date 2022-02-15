MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO’s plan to improve the camera of its mobiles: the collaboration with Hasselblad is official

By: Brian Adam

Date:

First it was the OnePlus alliance, and now OPPO is joining. The Asian giant has just announced a strategic alliance with Hasselblad to “co-develop industry-leading camera technologies.” To follow in the footsteps of OnePlus, this will result in better color rendition in those OPPO that mount camera systems supported by Hasselblad.

The company has already announced that the collaboration with the Swedish company will arrive in the next mobile of the X seriesso everything points to the OPPO Find X5 Pro being the beast with color enhancements.

If you use Safari very carefully with the data of your Google account, they could be leaked

A collaboration that can work quite well

Oppo

Last year we were able to thoroughly analyze the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, two terminals that came in collaboration with Hasselblad. What we noticed in the photographic section was a significant improvement in colorimetrystanding on the podium of the high range analyzing this section in isolation.

Study experimented with a humanoid robot for the entertainment of the elderly

OPPO wants to improve the treatment of color and the general experience of its photographs with this collaboration

OPPO wants to repeat the strategy, but this time with its X series. The Chinese manufacturer has announced a collaboration with Hasselblad, noting that its goal is “to have more natural colors and a more refined image experience.” They also want to improve portrait photographyimproving the skin processing algorithms, one of the weak points of the Chinese manufacturer in recent years.

“OPPO and Hasselblad will now work together to further develop advanced imaging solutions through R&D collaboration, which aims to provide users with more natural colors and a more refined imaging experience. Leveraging natural color calibration With Hasselblad, OPPO also aims to bring the most natural skin tone possible to its portrait photography.”

The colaboration will last for three yearsand in the case of OPPO it will have special relevance when it comes from the Marisilicon, the NPU dedicated exclusively to processing mobile photography that the manufacturer has prepared for its next high-end.

More information | OPPO

