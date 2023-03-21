OPPO’s new beast is a reality, this is the powerful Find X6 Pro

- Advertisement -

OPPO's new beast is a reality, this is the powerful X6 Pro

The high-end It is the destination sought by manufacturers who wish to become a reference in the market (despite the fact that it is not the one with the most sales). The company OPPO It has just announced its new terminal that aims to compete with the models offered by companies such as Samsung or Apple, and we are going to show you what it offers so that you can verify that it is indeed an alternative.

The equipment in question is the OPPO Find X6 Pro, and it has just been presented in China. Its possibilities are many both in the earring section and in that of photography, something that makes it clear that the Asian firm increasingly offers more refined options to keep in mind. By the way, the terminal comes with Android 13 (but it has already been confirmed that it will be updated quickly to the new iteration that Google is preparing) and a variety of striking colors, where an option that combines white and skin simulation stands out.

OPPO

The OPPO Find X6 Pro has it all

The section that you review of this device does not matter, since in all of them it is discovered that it is perfectly equipped. So the screen is 6.83 inches, so we are talking about a fairly large component, which has many positive options: its panel is AMOLED with Quad HD + resolution; offers compatibility with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision; is able to reach 2,500 nits; and, of course, its frequency is 120Hz. Very little more can be asked of him, really.

In what has to do with the main hardware, the choices made by OPPO are correct, since they achieve a combination that ensures a performance that is beyond doubt and that, obviously, is capable of competing with the best. It is the following:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

12 or 16GB RAM

Connectivity: 5G (SA/NSA); Wi-Fi 7; bluetooth; USB Type-C; nfc

Storage: 256 or 512 gigabytes UFS 4.0

OPPO

To all this, we must add a battery that reaches 5.000mAh, a brand that until recently was not very common in high-end terminals, but that, right now, this is changing. On the other hand, it must be said that it counts both fast and wireless chargingbeing the power of 100 and 50W respectively. In this way, we are talking about a perfect solution for any type of need, since it ensures spectacular autonomy.

A high-flying camera

This is something that must be kept in mind, because the company has made a very important bet on the OPPO Find X6 Pro. To begin with, it has had the hasselblad collaboration to achieve the best possible color calibration. In what has to do with the integrated sensors, the three are the following: 50 + 50 + 50 megapixels, which offer options as positive as optical stabilization: the possibility of zooming 2.8X without loss of quality; and we are talking about a main element of one inch, so it is capable of acquiring a large amount of light in all kinds of situations.

OPPO

And, all this, without missing water protection or including the fingerprint reader on the screen. Therefore, as we said, it offers everything that may be needed and always fulfills a note.

Price of this OPPO phone

With dimensions of 164.8 x 76.2 x 9.1 millimeters and a weight of 216 grams, something that is due to the battery amperage since it has a fairly prominent camera due to the chosen sensors, you can get this OPPO Find X6 Pro from 814 euros To the change. For now it is put up for sale in China and at the moment it is unknown when it will go on sale in other regions.

