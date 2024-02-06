OPPO’s most recent mid-range comes with a surprise: the company gives away headphones with your purchase

Oppo has started this 2024 with the presentation of its new OPPO A79 5G, a model that seeks to satisfy users who are looking for a device that does not have a very high price, but that has 5G connectivity and enough power to play games and all kinds Of applications.

Now, the Chinese company has launched an offer for this device thanks to which it is giving away some of its wireless headphones, the OPPO Enco Buds 2which have a price valued at 50 euros and can be one of the best accessories for the device.

With this offer, it is positioned as a great option within the mid-range, and even more so if we take into account that this device has other advantages, such as its large 5,000 mAh battery.

Gift headphones

OPPO, which recently launched this device, is running a limited-time promotion, which lasts from February 1 to February 21 in the company’s online store. With the purchase of the OPPO A79 5G in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 299 euroswill give away the OPPO Enco Buds 2 headphones, which cost 49 euros.

This mobile is part of the company’s mid-range, and has a 6.72-inch screen, it is LCD technology and its resolution is Full HD+, while its refresh rate reaches 90 Hz, a modest configuration, but that rears its head regarding mobile phones of less than 150 euros.

As a processor it has the MediaTek Dimensity 6020, which is capable of playing all types of games, and which in this case is accompanied by the maximum amount of RAM and internal memory that the company offers, this offer is only available in the top model. In fact, it is the processor that carried the Honor 90 Lite, one of the best mid-range of last 2023.

Its camera configuration consists of a 50 Mpx main camera and a 2 Mpx monochrome secondary camera. It will not be its strong point, but it allows you to capture memories, which for many people is enough. The battery does stand out, since it has a capacity of 5,000 mAh thanks to which you will not have a problem getting to the end of the day, and even after two days of use if you use the device’s battery saving mechanisms and give it a moderate use. In any case, the fast charging that accompanies it is 33 W.

