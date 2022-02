Oppo has confirmed that on February 24 it will announce the Find X5 series, and now a post on its official account on Weibo suggests there will be more than just phones during the event.

An image reveals a pair of wireless headphones, a new watch and a tablet. Perhaps we will finally see the rumored tablet, as well as the Enco X2 TWS earphones that were leaked last month.

The watch is still a mystery, but it could be a successor to last year’s Oppo Watch 2.