OPPO will launch a new tablet very soon. What can we expect?

A few days ago we announced the arrival of a new . We talk about the OPPO Pad 2, which was introduced for the Chinese market. A product with an exquisite design and features on par with the best to offer itself as the great alternative to Apple’s iPad. The problem is that it is only available in China. Although it seems that things are going to change very soon.

As we told you, a few days ago OPPO presented its new tablet for the Chinese market, but did not say anything about a possible global . Luckily, according to the latest Thetechoutlook publication, there will be a version for the rest of the markets, so we can buy the OPPO Pad 2 in Spain.

When will the global version of the OPPO Pad 2 arrive?

To say that this variant has appeared in the SIRIM (Malaysian certification agency) database with the model number OPD2202. It is an essential process for the launch, so it is clear that there will be a version for the rest of the markets.

In addition, you can also confirm the technical characteristics of the OPPO Pad 2 which, as ed, will be traced to those of the version for the Chinese market. Let’s take a look at its benefits.

For a start, The screen of the OPPO Pad 2 tablet will consist of an 11.61-inch IPS-type LCD panel and will reach a 2K resolution (2800 x 2000 pixels). And beware, it offers Dolby Vision support and 500 nits of brightness, making it the perfect device to enjoy all kinds of movies and series in the best quality. You will not lack content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney + and that are compatible with this HDR standard.

In addition, it offers a 144 HZ refresh rate so you can make the most of its potential when enjoying all kinds of games. More, taking into account that powerful silicon heart, formed by a complete processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000, offering up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Without a doubt, a full-fledged beast.

Until the photographic section surprises, something very unusual in a tablet. Mainly because the OPPO Pad 2 boasts a 13-megapixel sensor capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second and an 8-megapixel front camera with Full HD capability.

With Android 13 under OPPO’s custom ColorOS layer, Your new tablet boasts a 9,510 mAh battery that supports 67 W SuperVOOC charging, so autonomy will be surprising.

With respect to OPPO Pad 2 price and release dateAt the moment it is a mystery, but they will surely make the official announcement in the coming weeks. We leave you the prices in the Chinese market to give you an idea.

OPPO Pad 2 with 8 + 256 GB: 2999 yuan, 407 euros to change

OPPO Pad 2 with 12 + 256 GB: 3399 yuan, 460 euros to change

OPPO Pad 2 with 12 + 512 GB: 3999 yuan, 542 euros to change

