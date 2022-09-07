OPPO will introduce ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 on August 18

HomeMobileAndroidOPPO will introduce ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 on August 18

By Abraham
OPPO today announced the date of the online launch event for its latest operating system: ColorOS-13-optimization-for-large-displays-and-more/">Color OS 13, which will be one of the first customization layers based on android 13 released on the market.

OPPO has been working closely with Android to offer the best user experience with its ColorOS operating system.

On the occasion of Google I/O in May, OPPO announced that its OPPO Find N and OPPO Find X5 Pro smartphones would be among the first phones worldwide to receive the Android 13 beta update. ColorOS 13 integrates with the security and privacy features of Android 13 and offers customization features similar to Google’s Material You.

ColorOS 13 includes new smart features developed by OPPO that have been conceived and designed to provide the best user experience on large screen formats, offer seamless interconnectivity between multiple devices and improve the productivity and efficiency of the terminal.

Android 12 makes it easy to manage emergency services and information

A new design will also be introduced in the operating system to offer a fresher, more comfortable and fluid Android experience.

To know more about ColorOS 13, you can join the official launch event of ColorOS on YouTube and Twitter at 1:00 p.m. on the day August 18th.

