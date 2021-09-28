OPPO Watch Free: inexhaustible battery and knockdown price for OPPO’s new watch

The Asian manufacturer wants to gain a foothold in the smartwatch market. We recently told you about the OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition, a model designed with the clear objective of becoming the best alternative to the Apple Watch Series 7 of the Cupertino-based giant. Now, the Chinese firm has just presented the OPPO Watch Free a new smartwatch that offers a commendable look, along with a true knockdown price.

On an aesthetic level we see that Its panel is more elongated than that of the OPPO Watch 2. Of course, we already anticipate that this wearable that the Asian firm has just presented is a very economical model, so do not expect the best benefits on the market. Of course, it will not disappoint you at all, since it has everything you need, including the monitoring of all kinds of sports activities, a blood oxygen level monitor or a heart rate sensor among other options.

This is the new OPPO Watch Free

To begin with, on an aesthetic level we find a model that bets on noble materials, especially aluminum, to give this model with rounded edges a very premium look. Highlight the lack of physical buttons to give it a minimalist air.

enlarge photo OPPO Watch Free charging OPPO

On the other hand, this model boasts a rectangular screen formed by a 1.64-inch AMOLED panel and 280 x 458 pixel resolution to offer excellent image quality. No matter how sunny the day is, you will be able to see any notification without major problems.

It should be noted that, despite being a couple of steps below other models of the firm, it is capable of monitoring any physical activity, including swimming, since it has water resistance through its IP68 certification.

On the other hand, this model will take care of your health, since it is able to monitor your stress levels and how you sleep at night (with snoring sensor included). To this must be added its own voice assistant and the possibility of making offline payments using the model with NFC.

And watch out for your game mode, since messages and calls will go to the watch instead of to the phone, in addition to monitoring your heart rate during games so you can see where you have had the most beats.

We could not forget the autonomy of this OPPO Watch Free, whose 230 mAh battery guarantees up to 14 days of use. Without a doubt, a very complete product that has just been put on sale in China at a price of 72 euros to change for the model without NFC, or 79 euros for the model with NFC.

