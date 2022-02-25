OPPO Watch Free and Enco X2, a new generation of smart accessories

Along with the announcement yesterday of the new OPPO Find X5 smartphones, the Chinese company also used the occasion to present the upcoming arrival of two new smart accessories with the new generation of its Enco X2 wireless headphones and the new Watch Free smartwatch.

Starting with the headphones, we find a device that clearly improves on its predecessor, offering audio quality at the level of a recording studio thanks to the presence of the Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine acoustic system (SuperDBEE), co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio, as well as Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and with a new Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0.

Although these will not be its only notable features. And it is that like its predecessors, these headphones have an ultra-wide frequency active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality. The OPPO Enco X2 combines that impressive true noise cancellation capability with crystal-clear sound, thus setting a new standard in the premium wireless earphone segment. In addition to providing the user with innovative audio technology, the headphones aim to drive the value of the wireless industry into the new world of high-fidelity audio.

With two coaxial drivers, the system offers a delicate and natural audio in order to generate the maximum auditory sensations in the user. Unlike its predecessor product, OPPO Enco X2 features one 0.0095mm thick bass unit of this coaxial system adopts low distortion ultrasonic vibration system which is used together with a liquid crystal polymer diaphragm (PCL) and a high-precision DCAA voice coil 0.033mm diaphragm.

As for the tweeter unit, it carries OPPO’s typical planar diaphragm and features the Absolute Center Quad-Magnet Planar Tweeter. Compared to its previous generation, the treble player not only guarantees the headphones a 100% wider frequency range than can reach up to 40 kHzit can also deliver higher resolution treble performance for even clearer audio.

On the other hand, the company has also presented the new OPPO Watch Freee, your new smart watch with a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD screen, a breathable fit design for great comfort and focused on complete sleep management functions. And it is that this elegant and modern device comes equipped with OSleep technologywhich offers complete and personalized professional sleep control and analysis for each phase: before, during and after sleep.

For a smartwatch, professional training and fitness functions are a must. OPPO Watch Free has a built-in 6-axis motion sensor and an optical heart rate sensor. These sensors automatically identify and record 4 sport modes using algorithms, so you no longer have to worry about selecting the type of sport you are practicing on the watch, with more than 100 preloaded training modes.

In addition, OPPO Watch Free has 24-hour heart rate monitoring. At any time of the day, if the heart rate becomes too high, the smart sensor will vibrate to warn the user of these irregular heartbeats. Plus, “get on your feet” reminders and 5-minute relaxation videos are designed to help office workers relax and stay fit.

Availability and price

Although at the moment neither of these two devices is yet available on the brand’s website, its presence as part of the OPPO Find X5 pre-purchase pack tells us that we will soon be able to see them as independent devices, possibly from the official launch date of these phones, next March 14.