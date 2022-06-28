OPPO Watch 3, this will be this tough rival of the Apple Watch smart watch

- Advertisement -

It is quite clear that the different manufacturers that have products in the watch market do not want to lose a second to remove the Watch from the first place. The company OPPO It is one of the most active, and it has been known that it has already prepared a new smart watch to continue pressing the Cupertino company’s wearable.

One of the things that will attract the attention of this new model, according to the data that have been known, is that the screen that will include this accessory will be pretty big (could exceed two inches). This will have a rectangular shape with very thin bezels that, surely, remind more than one of the Apple Watch. With aluminum as the manufacturing material, it is believed that the device will arrive in four colors: black, silver, dark gray and light gold.

It is important to comment that everything indicates that there will be versions of 42 and 46 millimeters, and one of the novelties that are present in the new OPPO Watch 3 will be the inclusion of NFC to be able to make mobile payments. Here it should be noted that the chosen gateway will be Google Pay, since the operating system chosen for this range of smart watches is Wear OS. Therefore, it will be one of the most striking with this software together with the Pixel Watch and the future Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Some more data that is taken for granted in this OPPO

On the one hand, it is that the processor to be used will be of Qualcomm. This ensures a very interesting power and, in addition, a low consumption. Of course, it remains to be seen which specific model it is of all those that this manufacturer has (but it is sure to improve the Snapdragon Wear 4100 of the previous generation of OPPO’s smart watch). Besides, it is practically certain that the RAM will amount to 2 GB so that everything works perfectly and, in what has to do with storage, the normal thing would be that the smartwatch will have eight gigabytes.

OPPO

The connectivity of the three models, which will be announced in the second half of 2022 (OWW211, 212 and 213), it will have both Bluetooth and WiFi, and it would not be surprising if any of the variants had access to mobile data. Obviously, when it comes to physical data acquisition, everything that is usual right now is present thanks to the inclusion of a good number of sensors.

This watch might not come alone

We say this because, in the same source of information, it is indicated that the day this wearable is presented, a new smartband. Of this model, beyond that it will have a color screen and that it could include GPS, not much is known. But, surely, it also battles with the model that is now a reference in the market, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7. Therefore, it is clear that OPPO is clearly committed to this type of accessories that more and more people use .

>