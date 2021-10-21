OPPO wants to lower the price of its phones. How will you do it?

OPPO It has become one of the great exponents when buying a mobile phone in Spain. The Asian manufacturer, which recently joined OnePlus, has taken advantage of Huawei’s fall due to the US veto very well to gain market share in record time.

All thanks to a catalog of mobile phones that, on the one hand, offer a different look than what we are used to. Definitely, more than one phone OPPO is a breath of fresh air on an aesthetic level.

And on the other hand there are the prices of their mobiles, which are quite tight. And, according to a report published by Nikkei, OPPO is beginning to develop its own high-end processors for its family of flagships.

OPPO wants to make its own processors

From the looks of it, two company workers said that OPPO’s intention is to launch the first custom processors in 2023 or 2024 “depending on the speed of development.”

For it, OPPO wants to use a 3nm process technology from TSM for its high-end processors. In this way, the Asian manufacturer follows the path of other greats in the sector, such as Samsung with its Exynos processors. We also have Google, which has surprised by presenting its own Tensor processor, responsible for bringing the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to life.

There are several reasons why OPPO wants to make its own processors. On the one hand, it is more profitable in the medium and long term than continuing to bet on MediaTek and Qualcomm. And we cannot forget about the supply problems that the global pandemic has caused. The lack of components has caused countless delays. And if OPPO has its own warehouse with processors, it will not have so many problems in the event that a similar situation is repeated.

And on the other hand it should be remembered that OPPO is part of the BBK group, a conglomerate of companies where we find companies such as Vivo, Realme and OnePlus, so they could use these processors to give life to a wide variety of mobile phones.

In this way, OPPO does really well. Its processors will be used for firms such as Vivo, Realme, OnePlus or the company itself, so the profitability is total. Not to mention the fact that the Asian manufacturer is today the fourth largest phone manufacturer, which confirms that the idea of ​​developing its own processors is not bad at all.

