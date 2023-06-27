OPPO, the Reno10 Series, Pad2 and Enco Air3 Pro will be announced in Italy on July 4th

- Advertisement -

There Reno10 Series will be officially launched in Italy by OPPO next July 4thduring an event to be held in Milan, a place defined as “special” by Chinese society.

ON JULY 4TH IN MILAN

OPPO’s Reno series, reads a note, is a line of smartphones focused on the camera And “renowned for its industry-leading portrait shooting capabilities.”

The Reno10 series, with the claim “the power of the portrait”, continues to improve the camera experience through hardware and software innovations. Equipped with an extraordinary 32MP telephoto portrait camera with 2X optical zoom, OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno10 5G will allow users to shoot ultra-clear and natural portraits in any situation.

In addition to the Reno10 Series smartphones, during the Milanese event, OPPO will also present the OPPO Pad 2 tablet, earphones Enco Air3 Prothe first in the world with a bamboo fiber diaphragm and adaptive ANC, and the Enco Air3.

OPPO RENO10 SERIES

The Reno10 range, already announced last May in China, includes the “basic” version, a “Pro” version and a “Pro+” with periscopic camera. At the moment, there is no information regarding the version that will also be marketed in Italy. Likely that, as happened with the previous generation, both the Reno10 and the Reno10 Pro will arrive in our country and that the specifications will be different from those of the Chinese models.

OPPO Reno10 Pro

L’OPPO Reno10 Pro arriving on the Italian market should be slightly different from the one sold in China. First the processor, it shouldn’t be a MediaTek’s Dimension 8200 but one Snapdragon 778G from Qualcomm supported by 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. The display is also slightly different, still a 6.74-inch AMOLED but with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and a triple rear camera with 50MP main sensorf/1.8 aperture and OIS, 8MP sensor with ultra wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and 112° FOV, and a 32MP sensor with telephoto lens, f/2.0 aperture and 49° FOV.

OPPO RENO10 PRO: DATA SHEET

display: OLED 6.74″ 2772×1240, 120Hz refresh rate

OLED 6.74″ 2772×1240, 120Hz refresh rate processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G memory: 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM 256GB internal

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display connectivity: dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS

dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS os: Color OS 13.1 based on Android 13

Color OS 13.1 based on Android 13 cameras: front: 32MP, f/2.4, FOV 90°, AF rear: Main 50MP, f/1.8, FOV 84°, AF, OIS 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 112°, FF 32MP telephoto, f/2.0, FOV 49°, AF

drums: 4,600mAh, 100W SuperVOOC charging

4,600mAh, 100W SuperVOOC charging dimensions and weight: 163x74x7.68mm by 186g

OPPO Reno10

OPPO Reno10however, should have a 6.7″ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, a processor MediaTek Dimension 7050 supported 8 to 12GB RAM (12/512GB version has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage), a triple rear camera with 64MP Omnivision OV64B main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, ultra wide angle with 8MP IMX355 sensor and telephoto with 32MP IMX709 sensor, 4.600mAh battery with 80W charging and fingerprint sensor integrated in the display.

OPPO PAD2

Also interesting are the features of OPPO Pad 2, launched last March, which integrates an 11.61 “diagonal LCD display with refresh up to 144 Hz, a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels (7:5 format), a processor MediaTek Dimension 90008 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C 2.0 and four Dolby Atmos certified speakers.

The tablet’s operating system is Android 13, customized with ColorOS. OPPO has also provided a stylus and a keyboard-cover for this tablet, both with magnetic attachment.

ENCO AIR3 PRO AND AIR3

The in-ear headphones OPPO Enco Air3 Proalready arrived on some markets, are the first in the world made with “Bamboo Fiber Diaphragm” technology, with a bamboo fiber membrane.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro have a bamboo driver membrane

Compared with a normal titanium coated membrane, the bamboo one is about 60% lighter, is 56% stiffer, making it less susceptible to warping, and the internal sounding is 63% more flexible, further reducing noise. There is no shortage of adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) at 49 dB, Bluetooth 5.3 and Hi-Res Audio and IP55 certification. With a 10-minute charge, the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro offer two hours of audio playback

OPPO Enco Air3

Finally, the Enco Air3 earphones, announced last February, are of the “open fit” type, have a 13.4 mm dynamic driver and IP54 certification. Thanks to the HiFi5 DSP, these earphones are able to optimize and improve the quality of the voice on the call. Supported codecs are SBC and AAC via Bluetooth 5.3. The “0-100” recharge takes about 80 minutes. Also in this case, 10 minutes are enough to have 2 hours of battery life.