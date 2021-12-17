OPPO: The new generation of under-screen camera brings high sharpness (400 dpi) and image quality

In recent years, the mobile industry has made great strides aimed at achieving the best screen-to-body ratio, minimizing the frames that surround the screen and the space occupied by the front camera.

In 2018, OPPO began research and development of its Under-Screen Camera (USC) technology, with three generations of USC technology having been developed to date.

Today, OPPO has announced its next-generation under-screen camera solution, which offers a full-screen image and maximum camera quality through OPPO’s proprietary hardware innovations and software algorithms.

OPPO has slightly reduced the size of each pixel without decreasing the total number of pixels to ensure a 400 dpi high quality display even in the area where the camera is hidden.

In addition, uniform precision is achieved thanks to a pixel circuit in which each pixel handles a single pixel (“1 to 1” ratio), controlling the chromaticity and brightness of the entire screen with maximum precision, suffering only a minimum deviation of approximately 2%.

OPPO’s Artificial Intelligence imaging algorithms are based on an AI diffraction reduction model developed using tens of thousands of photos, allowing it to accurately model diffraction and apply maximum compensation to images.



