Tech News

Oppo teams up with Hasselblad to enhance the high-end mobile photography experience

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

As OnePlus did last year, benefiting both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, despite the fact that these mobile models did not have the best mobile cameras on the market, now it is Oppo that has also reached a agreement with the Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad, which will have a duration of three years, and which they will be reflected in the following generations of the Find mobile series, starting with the expected Oppo Find X5 Proscheduled for the first quarter of this year.

It is unknown what the specific contributions of each of the companies will be in what they understand as «jointly co-develop industry-leading camera technologies«, although the objective of the R&D collaboration between the two companies is to provide «more natural colors and a more refined image experience» as well as enable the «natural skin tone possible” to portrait photographs.

Read:

HP Omen 16 launches in Peru: look at the features of the new laptop

They clarify that:

Beginning with software enhancements for natural color adjustment, the three-year partnership will further enhance the color calibration solution and aim to set the new benchmark for smartphone camera color performance, delivering a consistent natural color performance for OPPO mobile phones to cover all scenarios and throughout the camera system.

The most interesting thing is that these technologies will work inside Oppo mobiles together with the MariSilicon X NPUdeveloped by Oppo itself, to exclusively carry out everything related to image processing to achieve better results in its high-end mobile segment.

For Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus:

Camera color performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together.

It should be remembered that OPPO and OnePlus merged in the early summer of last year with the aim of “maximizing efficiency and improving the user experience”where the proof of this can be found in the fact that both brands began to share resources for research and development.

The association with Hasselblad does not come as a surprise as there are, according to leaked images, production units of the next Oppo Find X5 Pro in which it can be seen that its back already had the Hasselblad logo engraved on it.

Read:

Microsoft removes its assistant Cortana from the iOS and Android stores

The interesting thing will be to see in practice the photographic results that have been achieved with the new Oppo Find X5 Pro.

More information: Oppo

Previous articleApple releases beta 3 of iOS, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Oppo teams up with Hasselblad to enhance the high-end mobile photography experience

As OnePlus did last year, benefiting both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, despite the fact that these...
Apple

Apple releases beta 3 of iOS, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4

Apple has released third parties to developers beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5...
Health

The Apple Watch is not your doctor, but it has become a good early detection tool

Lauren began to feel weird. She got very tired, she put on weight, she was...
Android

Your songs as an alarm: so you can wake up with music from Spotify, YouTube or your library

Do you want to customize your alarm sounds to wake up with your favorite songs? ...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.