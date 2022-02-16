Oppo teams up with Hasselblad to enhance the high-end mobile photography experience

As OnePlus did last year, benefiting both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, despite the fact that these mobile models did not have the best mobile cameras on the market, now it is Oppo that has also reached a agreement with the Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad, which will have a duration of three years, and which they will be reflected in the following generations of the Find mobile series, starting with the expected Oppo Find X5 Proscheduled for the first quarter of this year.

It is unknown what the specific contributions of each of the companies will be in what they understand as «jointly co-develop industry-leading camera technologies«, although the objective of the R&D collaboration between the two companies is to provide «more natural colors and a more refined image experience» as well as enable the «natural skin tone possible” to portrait photographs.



They clarify that:

Beginning with software enhancements for natural color adjustment, the three-year partnership will further enhance the color calibration solution and aim to set the new benchmark for smartphone camera color performance, delivering a consistent natural color performance for OPPO mobile phones to cover all scenarios and throughout the camera system.

The most interesting thing is that these technologies will work inside Oppo mobiles together with the MariSilicon X NPUdeveloped by Oppo itself, to exclusively carry out everything related to image processing to achieve better results in its high-end mobile segment.

For Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus:

Camera color performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together.

It should be remembered that OPPO and OnePlus merged in the early summer of last year with the aim of “maximizing efficiency and improving the user experience”where the proof of this can be found in the fact that both brands began to share resources for research and development.

The association with Hasselblad does not come as a surprise as there are, according to leaked images, production units of the next Oppo Find X5 Pro in which it can be seen that its back already had the Hasselblad logo engraved on it.

The interesting thing will be to see in practice the photographic results that have been achieved with the new Oppo Find X5 Pro.

