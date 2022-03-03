Tech News

OPPO surprises with its 240W SUPERVOOC fast charge at MWC 2022

By: Brian Adam

Just before the end of the Mobile World Congress 2022, OPPO has surprised us not with a new presentation of phones, but with an update of its fast charging technology with 150W SUPERVOOC flash charging with Battery Health Engine, which doubles battery life; and 240W SUPERVOOC flash chargingone of the fastest charging standards in existence today.

Since the first introduction of OPPO SUPERVOOC in 2014, OPPO has been leading the innovation and development of fast charging technology. As a result of the company’s continuous investment in R&D and its commitment to offer the best products, OPPO has maintained its position as the fourth best-selling smartphone brand in the world in 2021, being one of the fastest growing brands During the last years.

Oppo Supervooc 150W fast charge

Thus, during this MWC 2022, the company has officially presented the latest 150W SUPERVOOCTM fast charge, a system built with direct charge technology with charge pumps, which achieves impressive results when charging a 4,500 mAh battery (the size average of the current terminals) reaching 50% in 5 minutes, and 100% charge in just 15 minutes.

The 150W SUPERVOOC TM flash charge uses OPPO’s Battery Health, which was first introduced a few days ago on the new flagship OPPO Find X5 series. This technology helps maintain battery performance at 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which is double the current industry standard of 800 cycles.

On the other hand, as a bigger surprise, OPPO has also welcomed a new charging technology never seen before, with the arrival of the 240W SUPERVOOC TM flash charge, which can charge a battery of 4,500 mAh at 100% in about 9 minutestruly pushing the limits of charging power.

