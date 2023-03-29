oppo, strategic withdrawal from some european markets | rumor

- Advertisement -

It seems that Oppo is planning to withdraw from some European markets important ones, namely the German one, the British one and perhaps the French one. The indiscretion has begun to rebound in the past few hours, but for the moment there is no official information. According to sources, it would not be a question of a complete abandonment of Europe, on the contrary – in countries such as Italy, Finland and Spain, Chinese society continues to plan to expand. As for France, it is worth noting one information discrepancy – according to one source it will be abandoned, while according to another it will not.

Contacted by the Chinese newspaper 36KrOppo remained rather vague – it said for example that the world of smartphones is not expanding and that the European market is complicated due to high costs, and that efficiency in investments will be key for the future. At the same time, he noted that just over a month ago it launched its compact foldable Find N2 Flip in London and that at the end of March it brought several devices to Spain at MWC 2023.

Sources say that Oppo’s European division would be at a loss: smartphones can actually be sold, but due to the high management costs they do not generate profit. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the economic effects of which are particularly tangible in its (relative) vicinity, does not help. According to Counterpoint’s most recent estimates, smartphone sales in Europe for 2022 will stop at 176 million units – the worst figure since 2012 and a contraction of as much as 17% compared to the previous year. The same estimates predict a 39% drop in sales of Oppo smartphones for the fourth quarter of 2022.

- Advertisement -

The British market is particularly difficult, because it’s very controlled by carriers, quite similar to the US. About 60% of devices are sold through an operator. This often means that you need to make changes and customizations to the software and hardware, further driving up costs. Furthermore, it is worth remembering that it is precisely in Europe – in particular in Germany – that Oppo finds itself engaged in a patent dispute with Nokia, which already seemed to threaten its permanence (and that of OnePlus) in the German market.