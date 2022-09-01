OPPO should sell some smartphones without charger in the box, confirms executive

Asked about which devices lose the accessory, the did not want to go into details, but he also cites the environmental cause as a reason for the company’s change of positioning.

We will take the charger out of the box next year for various products. We have a plan.

During a presentation held in Europe, OPPO confirmed that it must stop selling some smartphones with in the box . The information was confirmed by the manufacturer’s vice president of sales and services.

As much as everything remains uncertain at the moment, OPPO is known for being one of the most innovative manufacturers in the field of fast charging. That’s why, for a long time, the company’s executives defended that it should continue providing the accessory in the box of its smartphones.

It is not so easy for consumers to have access to [carregadores SuperVOOC], so we have to keep it in the box. However, as we are expanding our business operations, we are looking to take chargers out of the box and into the store so that our users can purchase the chargers and continue using them even when they update their devices.

The good news is that OPPO is apparently willing to ship the charger whenever its charging technology evolves, and consumers can buy a new adapter at a discount whenever they need it.

For now, OPPO does not inform a specific date for the start of the change, but this movement should be for 2023. That is, the company’s customers gain more time to enjoy the purchase with a charger in the box.