Oppo says goodbye to the MariSilicon chips: Zeku closing, design stop

Oppo throws in the towel: there will no longer be MariSilicon chips in its smartphones. The debut dates back to Inno Day 2021, when the fourth manufacturer in the world announced the Neural Processing Unit dedicated to imaging MariSilicon X, essentially an image processor “with muscles”. A year later, at Inno Day 2022, the project was enriched with the Bluetooth audio SoC MariSilicon Ynow the abrupt stop communicated to the employees of Zeku, created in 2019 with the aim of having a unit in the house that could design the chips of the gadgets at home.

Oppo has pointed the finger at the phase of economic uncertainty which has complicated things even in the pocket tech industry, called it one “difficult decision” but evidently necessary, inevitable. In shock i employeesreports the South China Morning Post, to whom yesterday it was said that today, Friday, it would not be necessary to go to work. “I can’t even go to the office to retrieve the laptop”recounted one.

The summary of MariSilicon X features

Reconstructing what happened is not easy, because it doesn’t seem like a decision matured over time as to be expected in cases like this, quite a sudden one. In fact, the SCMP reports that just two weeks ago Zeku was posting ads on WeChat for recruit staffincluding chip or computer engineers for offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Xian.

Companies that design chips but have no factories, the newspaper said, they are having a difficult time in China due to the US restrictions on technology which have repercussions on semiconductors, a terrain on which the game of technological and economic evolution over the next few years is being played. Colleagues of androidauthority.com they contacted oppo that has confirmed the news from the east: Zeku closes.

“This will not affect products that already use MariSilicon X” the company specified in an attempt to stem possible fears: smartphones that use it, see for example Find X5 Pro and Find X6 Pro, will be able to continue to use it without any problem. This is not good news for technological progressregardless of whether or not Oppo products or the work of the MariSilicon chips are appreciated: innovation stimulates competition, and to gain the market: from today, however, it will have one less stimulus.