Oppo, rumors about the withdrawal from some EU markets do not subside: the situation in France

The official denial did not serve to appease the rumors at the end of March on the possible withdrawal of Oppo (and from OnePlus) from some European markets, Germany, UK and France. If the words of the Global PR Manager James Patterson at the beginning of April left no big doubts on the fact that the company intends to remain in the markets in which it is already engaged, the facts on hearing the story of the transalpine colleagues of frandroid. com make one think different reality.

THE COMMERCIAL ENTERTAINERS

Colleagues found that There have been almost no Oppo commercial animators in France for a few weeks now. This is a fairly important role for a company that is huge on a global level but which, at least in Europe, has only recently been present and does not sell itself like Samsung or Apple, so the commercial animators – whom many of us have already met above all in shopping malls – play a crucial role in making the brand known to potential customers.

Oppo smartphones in some shops in Paris they no longer have the visibility of even just last year, and according to a salesman heard from colleagues, there is a feeling that the company wants to run out of inventory rather than sell new products. A former Oppo sales manager would have confided:

We realized that the intention was to leave [dalla Francia] because we no longer received training on new products. We see Find X debut in China, it will not arrive in France. Same story with the Reno, will they arrive in France? No. When Find N2 Flip arrived we were told that it would also be sold in stores, but then it remained available only on the official website.

THE FRENCH ‘VIA’

Colleagues say that most of the Oppo sales force did not have direct relationships with the company but with the contractor Atmospheres, a specialized company which recently, after three years of collaboration, would fired the employees who looked after Oppo. According to some witnesses, the contractor also lost money.

A lot of money: on March 16, Oppo would have announced to Atmospheres the conclusion of the activities in France and above all that it would not have paid the pending invoices, approximately 2.7 million euros according to rumors.

It’s a theft – says a young man who worked as a commercial animator on behalf of Oppo – because from December to today we have never stopped working to make Oppo shine, four months of work lost for a brand that is leaving everything.

THE OFFICIAL POSITION

Colleagues from across the Alps contacted Oppo who said that:

does not want to communicate the number of commercial entertainers still active in France

still active in France to July 2023so after June 30 mentioned above, will still be present in France.

Reassurances yes but not full, vague: in what form will it be present? Regarding the 2.7 million slope with partner Atmospheres, Oppo said it did “not be authorized to confirm or deny the amount as well as the rumors” because of confidentiality of signed contracts. He then added:

Our top priority is to continue providing excellent service to our French customers, as always. Users can continue to use Oppo products, access after-sales service, receive future OS updates and more. Nothing changes for end users.

This is also a reassuring statement but in which there is no mention of sales or new products, the feeling is that Oppo wants to reassure French customers on assistance and after-sales service, nothing more. The current situation arises from the dispute with Nokia in Germany regarding some patents on 4G: in August last year the Finnish company obtained the ban for Oppo and OnePlus smartphones from the German market.