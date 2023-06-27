OPPO reveals cinematic video of Reno 10 Pro in partnership with League of Legends

- Advertisement -

OPPO is preparing for the global launch of the new models of the Reno 10 line, and to further increase the appeal of the devices, the Chinese giant has announced a new partnership with League of Legends, which will bring fans of the brand a limited edition of the OPPO Reno 10 Pro that refers to the iconic character Seraphine.

Introduced in League of Legends in 2020, Seraphine quickly became one of Riot Games' most popular MOBA champions, thanks to her striking looks, charismatic personality, and a strong marketing strategy that saw the character come to life on social media. The new Seraphine-themed OPPO Reno 10 Pro can already be seen through a cinematic video posted on the internet this week. The highlight of this limited edition is the sparkling pink color, which is reminiscent of Seraphine's long hair and the skills she uses in the game.

In view of the previous partnership between OPPO and League of Legends, which brought us a Reno 7 themed as the champion Jinx, we can expect that this version of Reno 10 will also come with many special gifts. It is worth mentioning that although the promotional art of the device highlights that it will be an OPPO Reno 10 Pro, the layout of the cameras looks much more like that of the Reno 10 Pro Plus that we saw in the recently leaked images, but as always, we will have to wait for the official disclosure to allay doubts.




