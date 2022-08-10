Oppo Reno8 Z 5G official: it is the 8 Lite with small aesthetic innovations

- Advertisement -

Oppo Reno8 Z 5G ly lands on the market – initially the Asian one – and thus replaces the previous model just five months after its presentation. And from Reno7 Z 5G seems to take its cue, in fact taking up almost all the technical characteristics but at the same time bringing some novelties from a purely point of view. The same goes for Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G, which with Reno8 Z 5G shares all specifications.

Compared to the two smartphones mentioned above (Reno7 Z 5G and Reno8 Lite 5G) the rear part changes slightly, with the flush frame that houses the cameras (there are three) which stands out from the rest of the body for a more glossy finish and continues up at the edge (left). Also new is the Dawnlight Gold coloring with which the device is proposed on the market, which goes alongside a more classic one Starlight Black.

Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G 73.17 x 159.85 x 7.55 mm

6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G 73.17 x 159.85 x 7.55 mm

6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

Oppo Reno8 Z 5G is almost identical to Reno7 Z 5G and Reno8 Lite 5G.

For the rest, the data sheet is a copy-paste:

RENO8 Z 5G – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling (180Hz maximum), 90.8% screen-to-body, 93% DCI-P3, sRGB, 409ppi, 430nit, Schott Xensation Up protection, Netflix HD and Amazon Prime certification HD video

AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling (180Hz maximum), 90.8% screen-to-body, 93% DCI-P3, sRGB, 409ppi, 430nit, Schott Xensation Up protection, Netflix HD and Amazon Prime certification HD video mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 memory: 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM 128GB internal UFS 2.2 expandable

fingerprint sensor

connectivity: dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS

dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS OS: ColoOS 12.1

ColoOS 12.1 cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.4, FOV 79 ° rear: 64MP main, f / 1.7, FOV 79 °, AF 2MP depth, f / 2.4, FOV 89 ° 2MP macro 4cm, f / 2.4, FF, FOV 89 ° video up to 1080p @ 30fps

battery: 4,500mAh with SuperVOOC 33W fast charging

4,500mAh with SuperVOOC 33W fast charging dimensions and weight: 159,9×73,2×7,66mm for 181g

159,9×73,2×7,66mm for 181g colors: Dawnlight Gold, Starlight Black

PRICE

Oppo Reno8 Z 5G is offered at 12,990 baht, equal to approximately 355 euros.

