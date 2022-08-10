HomeMobileAndroidOppo Reno8 Z 5G official: it is the 8 Lite with small...

Oppo Reno8 Z 5G official: it is the 8 Lite with small aesthetic innovations

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
oppo reno8 z 5g official: it is the 8 lite
oppo reno8 z 5g official: it is the 8 lite
- Advertisement -

reno8-lite-5g-amoled-panel-and-qualcomm-brain-in-a-high-end-design/">Oppo Reno8 Z 5G officially lands on the market – initially the Asian one – and thus replaces the previous model just five months after its presentation. And from Reno7 Z 5G seems to take its cue, in fact taking up almost all the technical characteristics but at the same time bringing some novelties from a purely aesthetic point of view. The same goes for Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G, which with Reno8 Z 5G shares all specifications.

Compared to the two smartphones mentioned above (Reno7 Z 5G and Reno8 Lite 5G) the rear part changes slightly, with the flush frame that houses the cameras (there are three) which stands out from the rest of the body for a more glossy finish and continues up at the edge (left). Also new is the Dawnlight Gold coloring with which the device is proposed on the market, which goes alongside a more classic one Starlight Black.

Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G 73.17 x 159.85 x 7.55 mm
6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G 73.17 x 159.85 x 7.55 mm
6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px

Click here for the complete comparison »

Oppo Reno8 Z 5G is almost identical to Reno7 Z 5G and Reno8 Lite 5G.

For the rest, the data sheet is a copy-paste:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 in the best photos to date: a leak strengthens the resemblance to the Galaxy S21

RENO8 Z 5G – TECHNICAL SHEET

  • display: AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling (180Hz maximum), 90.8% screen-to-body, 93% DCI-P3, sRGB, 409ppi, 430nit, Schott Xensation Up protection, Netflix HD and Amazon Prime certification HD video
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • memory:
    • 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB internal UFS 2.2 expandable
  • fingerprint sensor
  • connectivity: dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
  • OS: ColoOS 12.1
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP, f / 2.4, FOV 79 °
    • rear:
      • 64MP main, f / 1.7, FOV 79 °, AF
      • 2MP depth, f / 2.4, FOV 89 °
      • 2MP macro 4cm, f / 2.4, FF, FOV 89 °
      • video up to 1080p @ 30fps
  • battery: 4,500mAh with SuperVOOC 33W fast charging
  • dimensions and weight: 159,9×73,2×7,66mm for 181g
  • colors: Dawnlight Gold, Starlight Black

PRICE

Oppo Reno8 Z 5G is offered at 12,990 baht, equal to approximately 355 euros.

RENO8 Lite Smartphone, AI 64 + 2 + 2MP Triple Camera, 6.4 Display? 60HZ AMOLED, 4500Ah, 8GB RAM (Esp 10GB / 11GB / 13GB) + 128GB ROM expand. (1TB)

349 

  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is available online from eBay at 299 euros.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is available onto 299 euros. (update of 04 August 2022, 11:57 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Perfect home office for every budget: keyboards, screen bars, height-adjustable tables, etc. Mobile working is part of the new everyday work for many. ...

Mobile working and home office are part of the new everyday work routine for...
Tech News

How to use a Windows 11 computer to connect a tablet to the Internet

Sometimes you may need to turn your Windows 11 computer into a hotspot...
Apps

Snapchat will let parents know who their kids are chatting with

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

That’s how cool the box of the new AMD Ryzen 9 7000 is

The image you see on the cover is a leak obtained, in theory, from...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.