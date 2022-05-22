Oppo Reno8, Pro and Pro + are shown before the launch (also in video)

At the launch of the new series Oppo Reno8 very little is missing, with the presentation event set for next Monday, May 23rd. But apparently to get to know the next devices of the Chinese brand better we will not have to wait a second longer, given that on the official website already appear all, each with its own dedicated page. And there are even those who have already got their hands on it on the spearhead of the range, complete with videos.

The first information to note is that relating to the names: in addition to the basic model, that is Oppo Reno8in fact also appear Oppo Reno8 Pro And Oppo Reno8 Pro +. Simple suffixes, which intuitively indicate the progression of the models from the bottom to the top of the catalog.

But there’s more, since Oppo has made no secret of the design of its new smartphones, revealing it completely. The lines between the three brothers of the Reno8 family are very similar, with a strong characterizing element that acts as a leitmotif, beyond the flat edges. We are talking, of course, of the camera stepwhich while chromatically placing itself in continuity with the body it is noted and howwith a solution that resembles that of Oppo FindX5 but with more regular lines.

OPPO RENO8

Up Oppo Reno8, namely the basic and more compact version, the camera island is less marked, but still clearly visible. The edges are flat, and the thickness should be 7.34mm. To betray the cheaper nature of this model compared to the other two is the “chin” or the lower frame around the display, which is more pronounced than the others.

Regarding the specifications, unlike the aesthetics, we still have no official confirmation from Oppo: for the latest reconstruction Reno8 should mount a SoC Dimensity 1300 by MediaTek joined by 8 or 12 GB of RAM And 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

There are three colors to choose from: black with a matte finish, and then two gradients with a shiny and iridescent finish starting from blue and pink.

OPPO RENO8 PRO

Oppo Reno8 Pro Compared to the basic model, it has thinner and more symmetrical bezels around the screen. But the differences between the two devices should be played out above all under the body, where in this case there should be the new one Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 by Qualcomm.

No difference in terms of memory cuts: even for Reno8 Pro Oppo would have chosen to offer the choice between 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. Also for the colors the options are the same three of Reno8: black, blue and pink.

OPPO RENO8 PRO +

And finally there is the top model, Oppo Reno8 Pro +. Waiting to know how it will distinguish itself from the others in terms of hardware, we can analyze the differences in design, with an even larger photographic module and with a higher step than the younger brothers – and it is easy to imagine that the equipment in this sense is also superior. And speaking of camera, the front one changes position and here it is placed in a hole no longer on the left corner of the screen, but centrally.

In this case the colors are different in shades and finishes: in fact, in addition to black there is aqua green and a silver. Last but not least, of Oppo Reno8 Pro + we can appreciate the personality of the lines not only with the renders taken from the official website, but also thanks to a video which portrays him live.

The other important difference is not seen, and will be the chip: in this case Oppo should have chosen the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. Again, the memory cuts should be 8 or 12 GB for RAM and 128 or 256 GB for internal storage.