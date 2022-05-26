Oppo Reno8 official and in full force: there are also Pro and Pro Plus | China prices

We had seen them in the renderings and also in video, and now they are official: we are talking about the smartphones that make up the Reno8 series by Oppo i.e. the basic model, 8 Pro And 8 Pro Plus. For the moment the reference market is the Chinese one, we will see later what will be the timing for a possible marketing also in our latitudes.

It is therefore time for handover for the Reno7 series, despite the fact that it has actually recently arrived in Italy (our review of Reno7 dates back to a few days ago!). Not that the Chinese debut is far away, given that it only dates back to last November. Oppo is therefore in a hurry to propose new devices, and does so with a renewed range also made up of three variants.

OPPO RENO8

Oppo Reno8 is equipped with a 6.43 “AMOLED display with refresh rate up to 90Hz, FHD + resolution and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. Under the body is MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300, flanked by 8 / 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 / 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory (not expandable). There is 5G connectivity, as well as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 LE.

The photographic sector consists of a 32MP front cam with Sony IMX709 sensor and three 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear cameras, respectively main, black and white and macro. The data sheet concludes with the (double) 4,500mAh (2x 2,250mAh) battery that supports SuperVOOC charging at 80W.

display: AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 90Hz, touch sampling 1.000Hz, screen-to-body 90.8%, 95% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 409ppi, 600nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 90Hz, touch sampling 1.000Hz, screen-to-body 90.8%, 95% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 409ppi, 600nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cooling system for internal heat dissipation

for internal heat dissipation processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM 128 / 256GB internal non expandable UFS 3.1

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS OS: ColorOS 12 with Android 12

ColorOS 12 with Android 12 cameras: Front: 32MP Sony IMX709, 1 / 2.74 “, f / 2.4, FOV 85 °, FF, RGBW array, DOL-HDR rear: Main 50MP, 1 / 1.55 “, f / 1.8, FOV 86 °, AF 2MP black and white, 1/5 “, f / 2.4, FOV 89 ° 2MP macro, 1/5 “, f / 2.4, FOV 89 °

drums: 4.500mAh with charging up to 80W

4.500mAh with charging up to 80W dimensions and weight: 160×73,4×7,67mm for 179g

OPPO RENO8 PRO

The details make the difference: here is the Pro variant of Oppo Reno8, a smartphone slightly larger than the model just described (but thinner) and equipped with a 6.62 “FHD + AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. In this case the processor is Qualcomm, more precisely the fresh debut Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, flanked by NPU MariSilicon X. The 32MP front cam remains unchanged, as well as the main 50MP sensor and the 2MP macro: the novelty is the ultra wide angle from 8MP which here replaces the black & white of Reno8.

There are cuts of 8 and 12GB of RAM and 128 and 256GB internal non-expandable, the battery remains at 4,500mAh with 80W charging.

display: AMOLED 6.62 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 120Hz (up to 360Hz), 92% screen-to-body, 97% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 397ppi, 800nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

AMOLED 6.62 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 120Hz (up to 360Hz), 92% screen-to-body, 97% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 397ppi, 800nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cooling system for internal heat dissipation

for internal heat dissipation processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM 128 / 256GB internal non expandable UFS 2.2

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS OS: ColorOS 12 with Android 12

ColorOS 12 with Android 12 cameras: Front: 32MP Sony IMX709, 1 / 2.74 “, f / 2.4, FOV 85 °, FF, RGBW array, DOL-HDR rear: Main 50MP, 1 / 1.56 “, f / 1.8, FOV 86 °, AF 8MP ultra wide angle, 1/4 “, f / 2.2, FOV 120 ° 2MP macro, 1/5 “, f / 2.4, FOV 89 °

drums: 4.500mAh with charging up to 80W

4.500mAh with charging up to 80W dimensions and weight: 161×74,2×7,57mm for 188g

OPPO RENO8 PRO +

Last of the triptych is the top range 8 Pro Plus, a smartphone with a 6.7 “AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD + resolution, Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory. battery is 4.500mAh with 80W charging, the front camera is always 32MP, as well as 50MP + 8MP and 2MP are the rear cameras (main, ultra wide angle and macro).

display: AMOLED 6.7 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 120Hz (up to 360Hz), 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 93.4% screen-body, 394ppi, 800nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

AMOLED 6.7 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 120Hz (up to 360Hz), 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 93.4% screen-body, 394ppi, 800nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 256GB internal non expandable UFS 3.1

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS OS: ColorOS with Android 12

ColorOS with Android 12 cameras: Front: Front: 32MP Sony IMX709, 1 / 2.74 “, f / 2.4, FOV 90 °, AF, RGBW array, DOL-HDR rear: Main 50MP Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56 “, f / 1.8, FOV 86 °, AF, DOL-HDR 8MP ultra wide angle, 1/4 “, f / 2.2, FOV 112 ° 2MP macro, 1/5 “, f / 2.4, FOV 89 °

drums: 4.500mAh with 80W charging

4.500mAh with 80W charging dimensions and weight: 161,2×74,2×7,34mm for 183g

PRICES